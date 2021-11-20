

Agents said McLean was among the FBI’s 15 Most Wanted Fugitives in 2006.

The body of a California suspect for abusing minors was found in a state of decomposition in South Carolina after being wanted by authorities for 16 years.

The person identified as Frederick Cecil McLean, 70, whose remains were found on November 6, was wanted by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, in California, for allegedly sexually abusing at least eight young people, among whom minors stand out, authorities said.

The find came after a man visited a home in Seneca, South Carolina, who went to visit McLean, and that’s when he found the decomposing body. He immediately called the police who were able to verify the finding, FOX 5 San Diego reported.

“The discovery of the body of Frederick McLean marks the end of the persecution, but the investigation continues,” said Ronald Davis, director of the US Marshals Service in a statement.

According to authorities, McLean was a Jehovah’s Witness who found his victims through acquaintances at church. One of the victims told investigators that McLean assaulted her more than 100 times since she was 5 years old, doing it for seven years.

McLean was included on the FBI’s 15 Most Wanted Fugitives list in 2006, offering a $ 25,000 reward for finding him.

On November 15, an autopsy was performed to corroborate McLane’s identity, which was confirmed through a fingerprint analysis. There is currently no precise information on the cause of his death, the researchers said.

During his journey on the run from the authorities, McLean lived in Poughkeespie, New York and Anderson, South Carolina. In addition, he used several aliases, one of them being “James Fitzgerald” while living in South Carolina.

Authorities are working to determine whether McLean was helped to prevent him from being found, and called on the victims to add their testimonies, as well as anyone who can provide key information.

