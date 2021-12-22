It is no secret to anyone that the holidays have become the perfect excuse to dazzle on Christmas Eve with the best outfits and end-of-the-year trends.

Remember that this month is one of the most magical and important of the year, as planets and stars align at Christmas so that all the good vibes fall on each one of us.

Therefore, it is important that you know what are the colors that you should take into account to choose the best Christmas outfit, because it goes according to your personality and you only have to put your own touch of style.

Aries: Yellow

Well the saying goes. “Whoever dresses in yellow, trusts in their beauty”, so on October 24, you should wear a garment of this color, as it will help you shine like the star of Bethlehem.

Ideal looks for Aries for women and men. Photo: Pinterest

Yellow can be used in sweaters, pants and even blouses, shirts, as well as in some accessories because a gold-colored ring will attract all the abundance of magic that night.

Taurus: Olive Green

It is important to note that this particular color will help you attract all the positive energy since you could start making better decisions from Christmas, and it will open a new horizon for next year.

Ideal looks for Taurus for women and men. Photo: Pinterest

To give you an idea of ​​your ideal outfit, it is to combine olive green with straight-cut shoes, such as neutral colors, specifically black, as it will stylize your figure.

Gemini: White

The purity of Christmas is undoubtedly one of the main factors of a magical night, so a dress, pants and even a skirt in white will make you stand out greatly.

Ideal looks for Gemini women and men. Photo: Pinterest

This color will not only help you look like a star, but will also bring moments of peace and tranquility for the remainder of December, which will accompany you for the rest of the year.

Cancer: Blue

Remember that the best things in life are blue, such as the sea and the sky, as it is one of the most powerful tones, and remember that the perfect accessories are silver.

Ideal looks for Cancer women and men. Photo: Pinterest

This color will connect you with your most loving side; If you have a partner, it will fill your relationship with a lot of light, and if you don’t have a partner, hold on because the best is yet to come thanks to blue.

Leo: Orange

It should be noted that it is a very difficult color to combine as well as risky, but remember that life itself is a risk and this color brings a shower of positive energy.

Looks ideal for Leo for women and men. Photo: Pinterest

It should be noted that you can also bet on the different shades in copper color, as well as some accessories that can work quite well for positive attraction.

Virgo: Cream / sand

It is no secret to anyone that the range of nude tones, both cream and sand, are your thing, and you can choose with some accessories in jade green, as it will give you that fashionista touch and inner peace.

Ideal looks for Virgo for women and men. Photo: Pinterest

Libra: Dark blue

Remember that blue is one of the most predominant in this season of the end of the year, and what better way to use it in your Christmas outfit, as they will attract everything you want for next year.

Ideal looks for Libra for women and men. Photo: Pinterest

Scorpio: Black

As it is the sign with the strongest character, what better way than to opt for the most elegant and sophisticated color in the range, black, as you can combine it with any other.

Ideal looks for Scorpios for women and men. Photo: Pinterest

You can opt for a completely black outfit and accessories in other colors to find the perfect balance, but remember that it is not about looking like you are going to a wake, it is about shining, but not about suffering.

Sagittarius: Gray

Although many mistake it for a rather depressing color, gray is only synonymous with elegance, sophistication and power, so it will bring much more energy than you imagine.

Ideal looks for Sagittarius for women and men. Photo: Pinterest

Capricorn: Terracotta

You can choose the wide range of terracotta tones that you imagine, from the most orange and cobe to pink or wine, as it is one of the easiest to combine.

Ideal looks for Capricorn for women and men. Photo: Pinterest

This tone will bring you tranquility, stability and optimism, as well as forget about all that stress that you have carried throughout the 12 months.

Aquarius: Violet

It is one of the purest and most feminist tones of recent years, and it will make you explore a new facet that you can combine with accessories in white, and thus you will obtain the perfect balance.

Ideal looks for Aquarius women and men. Photo: Pinterest

Pisces: Water green

As it is a rather cheerful and youthful tone, you can give your own touch of sophistication and elegance with the perfect accessories in pearl or litmus, but remember that you must wear comfortable shoes.

Ideal looks for Pisces for women and men. Photo: Pinterest

