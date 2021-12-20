ALEJANDRA OLCESE

Unions and employers are more optimistic about the possibility of reaching an agreement soon

Antonio Garamendi, president of the CEOE, and Una Sordo, secretary general of CCOO, chatting last week at a breakfastChema MoyaEFE

The government has twelve days (nine if December 24, 25 and 31 are omitted) to approve the labour reform and comply with the European Commission, hence this week it addresses the last decisive meetings with social agents to try to reach an agreement.

After failing to draft a preliminary agreement last week on which to write the final text – work that will not be as simple as it may seem – unions and employers have spent the weekend studying the proposals that are on the table, without there having been exchanges of relevant documents this Saturday and Sunday.

“Peace of mind until Monday“, indicated this Sunday union sources of the negotiation to EL MUNDO.” It is necessary to study well what is on the table at this moment and we have several meetings called that although they were planned, we must prepare. The negotiation will continue this week“pointed out others.

The social partners need more conversations throughout this week in order to reach a consensus, but the tone begins to be somewhat more optimistic, especially by the patronal, which to date has been more conservative.

“We are in the final stretch of the negotiation“, say sources close to the CEOE. “Everything goes pretty fast but we will have to wait for next week “, they admit on the other hand from nearby environments.

The week starts with a meeting this monday at 9 in the morning what to be crucial. In the event that an agreement is not reached today, serve to know the degree of optimism that the Executive can show in his press conference after the Council of Ministers this Tuesday, December 21.

Once the pact is reached, it will start the drafting phase of the standard to modify the articles of the Workers’ Statute that are being revised and in that process predictably negotiations on fine print will continue. After the broad brush agreement, be precise the approval of the fine details.

The sooner this drafting phase is entered, the more likely it is that the Executive will be able to present a legal norm that complies with the standards in the Council of Ministers next week, the Tuesday, December 28 or, failing that, in an extraordinary Council the Thursday 30.

Cut temporality by guaranteeing flexibility

In both cases, the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Daz, will get to meet him compromise agreed with Brussels within the framework of the Recovery Plan: approve a new labor reform before the end the year 2021.

“A balanced and coherent package of reforms needs to be addressed through social dialogue that make it possible to reduce structural unemployment and youth unemployment, reduce temporary employment and correct the duality of the labor market, increase investment in human capital, modernize collective bargaining instruments and increase the effectiveness and efficiency of public employment policies “, collected in Component 23 of that plan.

The details of the reform specify that the objectives are reduce temporality (simplifying the number of contracts to three, generalizing indefinite hiring and returning to the temporary contract “the causality that corresponds to the limited duration”), in addition to providing companies with “internal mechanisms to adjust in crisis situations or cyclical changes in demand “, such as ERTE during the pandemic.

“The reform must ensure companies can adapt quickly to changes in the economic context, with alternative mechanisms to the high temporality and the chaining of very short-term contracts “, they point out.

In addition, the reform will have to reduce the temporality of the public sector, penalize the excessive use of very short-term contracts and tackle labor fraud.

If this pre-agreement is not reached, the Executive will meet in a complicated tessitura: to approve a reform without the support of the social partners (something that Brussels could reproach for compromising its stability) or to ask the Commission for an extension of the deadline, something unlikely since it would in turn delay the disbursement of European funds.

However, the optimism expressed by the interlocutors of the social dialogue seems to suggest that this week will be successful and that the Government will be able to comply with Brussels.

The point is now to get the Balance between what the employers, especially in the limits to the use of temporary contract and the modification of the substantive conditions of work,and what the unions, which now focuses on the prevalence of the sectoral agreement over that of the company and the return to ultra-active agreements.

