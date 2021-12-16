12/16/2021 at 8:38 PM CET

The Spanish couple Marta Marrero-Lucia Sainz and the one formed by the Argentine Franco Stupaczuk and spanish Alex Ruiz They signed victory in the quarterfinals of the Masters Tournament 2021, to become the first semi-finalists of the tournament.

Stupa (number 8 of the ranking) and Ruiz (9) they managed to come back against the Brazilian Pablo Lima and the Spanish debutante ‘Momo’ González a match that was put against them in the first set, to finally prevail in the match 2-1 (6-1, 5-7 and 5-7).

lime (12 and ‘Momo’ (17) signed a resounding 6-1 in the first set, where they displayed their best game, very precise. In the next two stakes, very even, the regularity and the success in the decisive moments of Stupa Y Ruiz they tipped the balance in their favor.

Stupa Y Ruiz will seek a place in the grand final before Ale Galán Y Juan Lebron. The number one folded to Lucho Capra Y Maxi sanchez (6-2 and 6-2).

In the female box, the Spanish Marta Marrero (11 and Lucia Sainz (7) beat Argentina in two sets, 5-7 and 0-6 Delfi Brea (6) and the Spanish Elisabet Amatriaín (17), who replaced the injured Tamara icardo, regular partner of Pitch.

The match was marked by equality in a first round in which Brea / Amatriaín They managed to stop to a large extent but without reward the onslaught of their rivals, who were nevertheless much superior in the second, where they displayed their best paddle, dominated and shone to obtain a ticket to the semifinals. In semis they will face the twins Alayeto that gave the bell when winning the numbers Alejandra Salazar Y Gemma Triay by 6-3 and 6-2.