11/16/2021 at 1:37 PM CET

Marc del rio

The 101st edition of The Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, which will be held in 2022, has already announced its route. The mythical cycling race, which will run between the March 21 and 27, will have seven stages of different profile.

The test will start in the town of Sant Feliu de Guíxols, that will relieve Calella after the Maresme municipality has hosted the start of the race the last nine years.

L’Escala makes its debut and the end of the stage in Perpignan 67 years later

The second stage, starting in L’Escala, will mark the debut of this town in La Volta. A day that will end in Perpignan, a city where the cycling event will stop after having done so for the last time in 1955.

La Molina and Boi Taüll, the high end

Regarding the high ends, if in the centenary edition, Vallter 2000 and Port Ainé were the chosen summits, in 2022 they will be La Molina and Boi Taüll the mountain settings chosen to finish stages.

Once the ascents are over, the race will reach Garraf, where Vilanova i la Geltrú It will host a stage finale again six years later.

Penultimate stage along the Costa Daurada before ending in Barcelona

The penultimate stage will pass through the Costa Daurada between the towns of Salou and Cambrils for Sunday 27 to put an end to the traditional stage with departure and arrival in Barcelona.

Adam Yates won the last edition

It remains to be seen the list of cyclists who will decide to be part of the prestigious test, which usually has the best cyclists in the peloton and which in the last edition featured the British Adam Yates as a winner.