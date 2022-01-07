Press release

Matchroom will host seven evenings, with various titles up for grabs, in the United States and the United Kingdom to kick off the year. DAZN will broadcast all events live.

• Saturday, February 5: Jessie Vargas vs. Liam smith

Former two-weight world champion Jessie Vargas will face another former world champion, England’s Liam Smith, in a match of uncertain prognosis. The WBC world super flyweight title will be looking for a new owner, with Thai Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Mexican Carlos Cuadras competing for the green and gold belts at the Gila River Arena in Glendale (United States).

• Saturday, February 12: Daniel Jacobs vs. John ryder

John Ryder will face a key event in his career against former world champion Daniel Jacobs at Alexandra Palace in London.

• Sunday, February 27: Lawrence Okolie vs. Michal cieslak

WBO Cruiserweight World Champion Lawrence Okolie will make his second belt defense against Poland’s Michael Cieslak.

• Saturday March 5: Estrada vs. Chocolatito III

Juan Francisco Estrada and Román «Chocolatito» González will meet for the third time, after starring in one of the best fights of 2021. The WBA world title and The Ring magazine belt will be in contention at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego (United States ).

• Saturday March 12: Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan

Leigh Wood will expose the WBA featherweight world title, after winning it in July against Xu Can. Interim champion Michael Conlan will box at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, UK, after defeating TJ Doheny on 6 August.

• Saturday March 19: Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson

The fight between the unbeaten Vergil Ortiz Jr and Michael McKinson will headline the evening organized by Golden Boy Promotions.

• Saturday March 26: Kiko Martinez vs. Josh Warrington II

The Spanish Kiko Martínez will put the IBF world featherweight title on the line against an old acquaintance, the Englishman Josh Warrington. The first fight between the two resulted in a victory for Warrington in a close fight, but “The Sensation” will seek to retaliate in the rematch to be held at the First Direct Arena in Leeds (United Kingdom).

Eddie hearn, President of Matchroom Boxing, stated: “We end 2021 with action and I can’t wait to start in 2022. It’s going to be a very exciting year for Matchroom and DAZN with great nights out around the world. I am delighted with the calendar we have put together to start the year – unifications, world titles and career-changing nights, and we will be able to add much more soon ».

Ed breeze, Executive Vice President of Rights at DAZN, stated: “After an intense combat schedule at DAZN to close 2021, we are committed as always to maintaining that pace with our partners and are delighted to announce an unparalleled start to 2022, a year that will see new matches announced consistently as we continue to deliver. non-stop boxing to subscribers around the world ».

