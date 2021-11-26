Press release

After the great success of The Boxer Day last July, on December 12 we will celebrate a new event in Madrid designed to continue enjoying boxing to the fullest. In The Boxer Day 2 we will once again enjoy a full day of training, evenings and camaraderie. Boxing in its purest form!

Thus, on Sunday, December 12, we will meet again at the Movistar Academy Magariños pavilion, in the heart of Madrid, to experience a holiday for the whole TBC family.

New masterclass and a title at stake

Again, as it was in The Boxer Day, the day will begin with the Masterclass Experience. Our Masters, coming from different parts of Spain, will carry out some directed training sessions where the protagonist will be you, boxer. In addition, you can exchange cuffs and also impressions, with boxers from different clubs.

In the afternoon, the WBA Intercontinental title in the featherweight category will be up for grabs. Our ambassador Jennifer “Storm” Miranda (5-0, 1 KO) will face Argentina Jorgelina Guanini (9-2-2, 1 KO) in a great fight to win this intermediate title. The gala will begin at 6:00 p.m. with amateur matches. From 8:00 p.m. it will be the turn for professional boxers.

One title at stake and two pro debut

On this very special day for our ambassador Jennifer Miranda, who will compete for the intercontinental title, she will fight against a tough rival, Argentina’s Jorgelina Guanini, former IBF super flyweight world champion.

In addition, the capital will host the professional debut of two young promises: Enrique Florentino and Rogger smith. We will also see in action David cabrera.

Professional matches:

* 10 × 2 Jennifer Miranda (The Boxer Club) (5-0, 1 KO) vs Jorgelina Guanini (Argentina) (9-2-2, 1 KO) WBA Intercontinental Featherweight Championship

* 4 × 3 Enrique Florentino (TBC – Asturbos Meré) (debut) vs Adrián López (Canarias) (1-4, 0 KO)

* 4 × 3 David Cabrera (The Boxer Club Fuenlabrada) (Bolivia) (1-0, 0 KO) vs Víctor Vega (Barcelona) (0-0-4)

* 4 × 3 Rogger Smith Rivera (The Boxer Club Castelo) (Peru) (debut) vs Carlos Álvarez (Madrid) (0-3-1)

Tickets on sale now

For both the morning masterclasses and the professional evening, you can now get your ticket for this special day.

The Masterclass Experience will be exclusively for boxers from any corner of Spain. To sign up you just have to ask your Master and he will tell you how to get your ticket. The price is € 10.

The evening will begin at 6:00 p.m. with amateur fights and professional boxers will enter the ring from 8:00 p.m. Tickets will have different prices depending on the location within the pavilion: (entry is prohibited for persons under 18 years of age)

Harrow: € 20

Ring: € 30

4 to 6 Row: € 50

3rd Row: € 60

2nd Row Vip: € 80

1st Row VIP *: € 100

* The VIP entrance has a free independent area for catering and drinks during the event.

You can buy your ticket at our club on Calle Dr. Castelo, 41 or on the bacantix.com website