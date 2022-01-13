Deiveson Figueiredo will have longtime rival-turned-teammate Henry Cejudo in his corner, when he tries to get revenge on Brandon Moreno at UFC 270.

Deiveson Figueiredo explained why the former two-division UFC king will be by his side for his trilogy with Moreno.

“Brandon Moreno is dirty, that’s all I have to say about him. It’s dirty. He is a traitor. When I got to Scottsdale (to Fight Ready gym), Henry Cejudo told me about his betrayal. He lived with Henry Cejudo here, and then he became Joseph Benavidez’s sparring partner to fight Cejudo, so that was his biggest betrayal. “

“That’s why Cejudo comes with me (to the fight), to look him in the eye. Cejudo will be in my corner to look at the face of this little ruffian, and I will knock him out. Don’t forget my words. “

For some time, Deiveson Figueiredo considered Cejudo a potential opponent, but now he says he sees him as a “brother.” Figueiredo feels healthier and more confident after doing a full camp with Cejudo and Eric Albarracin in Arizona. Figueiredo weighs less than 137 pounds being 12 days before official weigh-ins, 10 pounds less than in previous UFC fights.

“I’m happy to have him by my side,” said Figueiredo, who previously drew with Moreno before losing the rematch by submission. “That gives me confidence in myself. I’m 100 percent focused on this fight, bro. I can’t wait to go back to Brazil taking the belt with me. The fire is burning within me to enter that octagon and finish at once ”.

Figueiredo said that training with Cejudo has taught him “patience and calm.”

“Every predator is calm and patient before attacking prey,” said Figueiredo. “I’ve always wanted to go kill from start to finish. He went in there to knock them out. “

Figueiredo wants to regain the UFC belt he held for nearly a year. Consider that your former rival-turned-teammate might also get another one for his collection. Former flyweight and bantamweight champion Cejudo has been asking for a shot at UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for months, especially now that Max Holloway can’t face him. However, the developer took a different direction.

Cejudo announced his retirement from MMA after notching his sixth consecutive UFC victory, knocking out Dominick Cruz in the second round of their 2020 bantamweight championship fight. Henry also finished Marlon Moraes, TJ Dillashaw, and dethroned the legendary champion Demetrious Johnson.

“You just have to be patient, and the UFC will give you the fight and the bag you are asking for. He deserves it too. The guy has a name. It’s all about numbers, right? He’s working non-stop, staying fit. He’s split up, so he can’t look skinny like people think. He has to adapt to this new weight and the numbers will decide ”.

Post navigation