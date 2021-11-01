Dejounte Murray is becoming the star that the team of San antonio spurs they dreamed that it could be in the NBA.

After the departure of Kawhi Leonard, the San Antonio Spurs have suffered a drastic drop from their usual deep playoff runs. RC Buford and the organization have decided to strengthen their team by recruiting young people who have a great advantage. It’s a hit-or-miss approach for any bureau chief, but a top prize for Spurs is Dejounte Murray.

Murray, who played one season at the University of Washington, was not even highly promoted entering the 2016 draft, as he was selected 29th. His progression has not been rapid compared to other budding stars such as Ja Morant or He brings Young, but he possesses a different kind of skill set compared to them. Murray is known as a blocking defender due to his massive build for his position. Pairing him with Derrick White on the Spurs’ backcourt demoralizes the pace of several top-tier shooting guards in the league.

Murray’s steal rate last season was already above average at 1.5 steals per game, but he’s now counting a whopping 2.2 steals per game. He could possibly sustain this due to his track record and tenacity on that side of the court. Murray also has a talent for containing guards by staying in front of them throughout possession, forcing them to take a low-percentage shot at the end of time.

As Murray continues to demonstrate his defensive prowess, his vision as a ground general has increased dramatically in recent seasons. In his rookie season, he averaged just 1.3 assists per game, but that has now amounted to 8.8 assists so far in the 2021-22 campaign. The Spurs are made up of a majority of youngsters who are still finding their place in the league, and Murray’s ability to meet them with open gazes would dramatically boost their confidence.

In their exciting showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers, Gregg Popovich repeatedly called for a pick-and-roll play with Murray and Jakob Poeltl because the Lakers couldn’t stop them from scoring baskets. Even with his unsatisfying outside shots, Murray could still dribble down the lane, attempt a mid-distance jump, or spread it out among his four other teammates on the court. He has a methodical playing style along with an excellent basketball IQ, which is fantastic for a 25-year-old point guard.

With the lack of scoring power in San Antonio, he has also increased his scoring average from 15.7 to 17.8 points per game. He has scored more than 20 points in the Spurs’ last three games, highlighted by their victory over defending champions Milwaukee Bucks. He has shown the potential to further increase his scoring production, as the Spurs plan to replicate or even surpass his appearance in the game last season. As the strength of his other key cogs is not in the scoring department, Murray must prevail and craft shots for himself as well.

Murray is also an underrated and phenomenal rebounder for his job. His 8.5 rebounds per game are third in the league behind superstars Russell Westbrook and Luka Doncic. That rebounding prowess could ignite San Antonio’s transition attack, with Murray grabbing defensive backboards and rushing the ball himself to look for scoring opportunities early on the shot clock.

With his size and stature, no guard in the league can easily push Murray out, and at the same time he has the option of trading some greats in defensive pick-and-roll situations. There will be no misalignment at the post with Murray flexing his muscles in the paint and being a constant threat to drop the ball from the greats.

As he is in his sixth season with the association, Murray still has a chance to further improve his entire repertoire. He could add a consistent 3-pointer, so defenders won’t have the option to sink when defending him in ball screen action.

With a core of Murray, White, Poeltl, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, and Lonnie Walker IV, the future is bright for San Antonio. Despite his collective lack of experience and offensive capabilities, Murray will be a fantastic asset to the Spurs for the next decade.