The General Meeting of Shareholders of Sevilla FC for the 2020-21 financial year, set for this Tuesday, is presented as one of the ‘hottest’ in recent years after announcing the former president Jose Maria del Nido his intention to take back the reins of the club and criticize the management of the current board of directors that he heads Jose castro.

Of the nest He had to leave office in 2013 for being sentenced to prison in the so-called ‘Minutes Case’ for his collaboration as a lawyer with the Marbella City Council and now, once that sentence is completed, he strongly takes up the idea of ​​directing the club.

Castro, for his part, acceded to the leadership from the vice-presidency when Of the nest He had to leave it and gave continuity to a great period that Sevilla was already experiencing.

Sporting successes had arrived, with titles in the UEFA Cup, the European and Spanish Super Cup or the King’s Cup, which were linked to an economic recovery and the modernization of the entity’s structures.

The so-called ‘Sevillistas de Nervión’ group, in which they were among others Castro and Of the nest, gave institutional stability in these years, although since the former president was released from prison, after three years, he has wanted to individually take control of his important shareholding package and thus begin to distance himself from the current managers.

Sevilla, which since the beginning of this century has been in clear progression as a company with good sporting and economic results, has aroused the interest of groups to acquire shares.

This is the case of the so-called ‘Sevillistas Unidos 2020’, which represents a US investment fund that claims that it owns about ten percent of capital stock.

This is another protagonist in the shareholder struggle that comes into play at the Meeting next Tuesday, in which, at the initiative of precisely this group, which carried out with a notarial request last August, three new points were included in the agenda that were not initially included.

Thus, in this meeting of shareholders the removal of the members of the board of directors and also the appointment of new ones are included for voting.

With all this, a range of possibilities opens, with options for agreements to group capital in which the ‘United Shareholders’ collective also participates.

This is made up of those also known as base shareholders, who usually syndicate around five percent of the total shares of a sports corporation (SAD) that exceeds one hundred thousand shares, but that in the Meetings are not usually represented around fifteen percent of them.

This data has also unleashed some campaigns for the purchase of titles, for which the figure has been exceeded two thousand euros for the sale of a share, which in its day could be bought for ten thousand pesetas (sixty euros) when the club became SAD.

In any case, Of the nest, who currently could not physically occupy the presidency as his disqualification from employment or public office is still in force after the court ruling, does seek to regain control.

One of their arguments is the deficit of 41 million euros that will appear in the 2020-21 financial year, which breaks with the continued years of benefits given by the entity.

Castro, for his part, attributes this economic balance to the exceptional situation caused by the pandemic and underlines that the financial situation is good, since Sevilla has a net worth of more than 400 million euros only in the squad of players.

The current president is convinced that his governing group will remain at the forefront of society, in which he is currently vice president Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco, eldest son of the previous president and who, with part of the family share capital, has distanced himself from his father’s initiatives.