We are a few weeks away from the arrival of Spider-Man: No Road Home in theaters, and the excitement among the fans is uncontrollable, as there are many rumors about the plot and the characters that will possibly appear in the film; The union between universes is what has caused the most controversy, since most of the followers of the previous Spider-Man sagas would love to see their favorite Spider-Man on screen again. The Internet is in chaos, as the obsession to find out if Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield will be part of the film has turned many into detectives, looking for any trace or connection to the multiverse in the trailers and available images of the film.

In a recent interview for GQ magazine, Tom Holland spoke a bit about how Covid-19 affected everything that was planned regarding his film and that of his partner Benedict Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Holland assured that the second film of the sorcerer was going to be produced and released first than his, and that due to the pandemic, it had to be delayed and it was decided that Spider-Man: No Way Home it would hit theaters first.

The plot of the film is something that many question, and after seeing some scenes from the trailers, we learned that villains from other universes would enter the Spider-Man of Holland. Characters such as Doctor Octopus, the Green Goblin and Electro, antagonists belonging to the sagas of Tobey and Andrew, are now part of the upcoming Marvel and Sony Spider-Man movie. In the beginning, even up to Tom holland He was confused with the project, because as he says in the interview below, the concept of the film was something that seemed impossible to carry out. The actor said the following:

When they first presented a concept of what they wanted to try to do with the film, I thought it was impossible, but they still succeeded.

What’s more, Holland He confessed that the filming of the feature film was a complete chaos, because due to the exchange of dates that took place between Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No way Home, some parts of the plot had to be tweaked for the movie to make sense, as the Strange sequel was going to influence the new Spider-Man story quite a bit.

The actor added that even when they were in recordings, several parts of the script were changed at the time they were being filmed, because according to Tom hollandThey lacked credibility or meaning, and sometimes I had no idea what was going on with the scene. “You could ask the director what happens in the third act ?, and his answer would be: I’m still trying to figure it out,” added the interpreter. In accordance with Holland, the modifications in the script was something that happened on a daily basis, which caused him to go into a state of confusion and stop the scenes. The actor shared a few words about something that happened frequently on set:

Is this really happening? It’s crazy. I kept stopping and saying, ‘I’m so sorry, I just don’t believe what I’m saying.’ Then me and the manager sat down, went through it, and came up with a new idea. Then we presented it to the writers, they rewrote it and it worked really well.

It’s clear that all the confusion on set was caused by the hasty fixes they made to the project text. However, it is hoped that the producers and writers have found a way to tie up all the loose ends in the plot and make it make sense.

