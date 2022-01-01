Updated on Saturday, 1 January 2022 – 14:20

The home delivery platform Delivery Hero has reached an agreement to acquire an additional 39.4% stake to the one it already has in Glovo

A Glovo rider.JAVIER BARBANCHO

The food delivery platform at home Delivery Hero has reached an agreement to acquire an additional 39.4% stake to the one it already has in Glovo, for which it will become the main shareholder of the Spanish company, exceeding 80% of the capital stock, as reported by the company in a statement.

The operation, which is expected to be completed during the second quarter of the year that has just begun once the corresponding authorizations have been received, will be carried out through the exchange of new shares of Delivey hero for those of Glovo.

“As European born tech champions, Delivery Hero Y Glovo are complemented by his deep casting experience and geographic footprint. The two companies are united by a shared passion for multi-category delivery and fast trading, as well as their vision for the industry. Delivery Hero Y Glovo are founding members of the European Purpose Project and have led the European discourse on the future of platform work “, he explained Delivery Hero.

The German food delivery firm noted that it has been a significant shareholder of Glovo, with a participation of around 44%, so this new operation will allow it to exceed 80% in the shareholding of the Catalan company.

This reinforcement of its position in Glovo Require compliance with some conditions and regulatory approval in different countries in which they operate, although at the close of the same it is expected for the second quarter of 2022.

Delivery Hero He pointed out that the rest of the shareholders will be able to join the operation before the closing of the same and indicated that he will give shares of his company in exchange for titles of Glovo, for which to issue new titles to be exchanged for others of Glovo at an exchange rate at which the valuation of the acquired company will be taken into account.

“After closing, Glovo continue operations with its existing brand and platform under its current management team, led by its two founders who will continue to invest in Glovo. With Delivery Hero, will leverage shared technology to further improve efficiency and accelerate product development, “they explained from Delivery Hero.

The operation has had the financial advisor of JP Morgan, while Cuatrecasas has acted as legal advisor to Delivery Hero. Morgan stanley has served as a financial advisor and Latham & Watkins as legal advisor to the selling shareholders, while Ura Menndez has advised Glovo.

The CEO and co-founder of Delivery Hero, Niklas stberg, assured that his company team has “admired and supported” Glovo for years and noted that this firm has been a pioneer in the industry by offering a multivertical service from the beginning.

“I believe our potential is untapped and I am happy to have found a partner that matches our ambition, culture and continue to support this adventure we have embarked on to further drive innovation, strengthen our multi-category offering and create additional value. for all our stakeholders and the industry “, stressed the CEO of Glovo, scar Pierre.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Valencia CF – Espanyol Arsenal – Manchester City