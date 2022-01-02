The German company Delivery Hero becomes the majority shareholder of the Spanish Glovo, one of the most successful start-ups in our country.

One of the partners of Glovo becomes the majority shareholder, after confirming the additional purchase of 39% of the shares.

Delivery Hero he already owned 44% of Glovo’s shares, but with this purchase it already adds up to 83%, far exceeding 51% of the actions required to gain control of the company.

To carry out this purchase, the German multinational has valued Glovo at 2.3 billion euros, already become one of the most successful Spanish unicorns.

The Barcelona company Glovo is present in 24 countries, Y is the leader in 16 of them. In total sum 4.3 million active clients, 2,900 employees and 268 million deliveries. It is already experimenting with autonomous delivery robots in Madrid.

Delivery Hero, for its part, operates in more than 50 countries, has agreements with more than 500,000 restaurants, and has carried out more than 800 million deliveries.

The two companies together operate on all continents except Oceania.

The purchase of most of Glovo by Delivery Hero it has to overcome antitrust investigations in quite a few countries, so it is not expected to be effective until the second quarter of 2022.

Glovo will continue to operate under its own name and the current management team.

Electric bikes are driving cars off the streets. If you also want to join this trend, we will tell you how to buy an electric bicycle.

“The Delivery Hero team has admired and supported Glovo for many years. They have been a pioneer in the industry by offering multivertical service from the very beginning. Their product focus and speedy execution have given them a leadership position in 16 of the 25 markets, despite having launched several years later, “he said. Niklas Östberg, CEO and co-founder of Delivery Hero.

“We will continue to invest in Glovo’s equipment and product, and we see many opportunities to continue to improve their operations with our resources and knowledge.”

Oscar PierreCEO of Glovo stated: “I started with Glovo in 2015 right after college, and I find it amazing how technology can have such an impact in such a short time. We have changed the way millions of users source their products locally and manage your time in a city. “

“With the markets we serve today, we can serve a total population of more than 700 million people. I believe our potential is untapped, and I am glad that we have found a partner that lives up to our ambition and culture, and that it will continue to support this adventure in which we have embarked “, he concludes.