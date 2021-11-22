Health authorities have made various calls for pregnant women to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as they are part of the vulnerable population that can become seriously ill or even die from the disease. New research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that Delta variant of COVID raises risk of stillbirth for pregnant women.

While medical reports across the country indicate that cases of severe pregnant women from COVID-19 have seen an unprecedented increase, the CDC analyzed data from 1,249,634 deliveries and found that the disease was linked “with an increased risk of fetal death, with a stronger association during the period of predominance of the Delta variant ”.

Of the 21,653 pregnant women hospitalized for delivery sick with COVID, 8,154 stillbirths were registered, that is, babies who were in the last 20 weeks of pregnancy and who died in utero or shortly after delivery.

Researchers believe there is a relationship between the spread of COVID-19 and placental histopathological abnormalities, such as hypoperfusion (decreased blood flow) and inflammation, circumstances that can condition fetal death. Other complications that pregnant women suffer from SARS-CoV-2 include premature birth, high blood pressure, and miscarriage.

Many women have stated that they have not received the vaccine against COVID-19 due to fear that it will affect your fertility or harm the unborn babyBut the CDC itself has reported that vaccines do not cause birth defects or miscarriages.

Delta became the predominant variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the United States in July 2021. It is a more infectious mutation of the virus and is associated with an increased risk of hospitalization Compared to Previous Variants “In this analysis, the association between COVID-19 and stillbirth was strongest during the period of Delta dominance,” says the CDC study.

But this variant can fatally affect not only babies but also mothers: another investigation from the same institution analyzed cases of 1,637 pregnant women who were infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Mississippi and among whom there were 15 deaths between 23 and 40 years of age.

Since there is a strong disparity between pregnant women who have been vaccinated in this country compared to the rest of the population, the CDC recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women to prevent serious illness, death, and adverse pregnancy outcomes. caused by disease.

