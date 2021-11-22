You can never consider dead, sportingly speaking, a great star of world basketball as he is DeMar DeRozan. He seemed totally banished from the elite of the league, but the change of scene brought about by the great bet of Chicago Bulls It has led to an impressive resurgence of a player as counterculture as he is talented. The great dominator of the middle distance is registering some brilliant NBA statistics, which together with the fact that the Illinois franchise is leading the Eastern Conference, makes him be seen as one of the men who should be in the discussion for the MVP if he is able to maintain this level.

And it is that averaging a whopping 26.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists, without having an exaggerated shooting volume and fighting on defense, as evidenced by the fact that he averages one steal per game, leaves DeRozan’s excellent performance in Bulls that work like a perfectly oiled machine very clearly. Lavine continues to enjoy a lot of prominence, but has had no problem giving up sovereignty so that the new stars shine with their own light. DeMar is not obsessing over the triple or playing one-on-one, but attacks the low post, benefits from good ball mobility and is efficient in his shots, as witnessed by the 48.9% success rate in shots from field that presents, and 36.4% in triples.

The Bulls just went through a hellish schedule of 12 straight .500 teams: Jazz

Celtics

Sixers

Sixers

Nets

Mavs

Warriors

Clippers

Lakers

Blazers

Nuggets

Knicks They went 8-4 and are now first in the East. pic.twitter.com/EwxDCl91E0 – StatMuse (@statmuse) November 22, 2021

DeMar DeRozan is close to 50% correct on field goals

The most meritorious in the record of Chicago Bulls and the great performances of DeMar DeRozan is that great NBA teams have been measured. So much so that in their last 12 games they have only seen faces with franchises that have 50% or more wins, which shows the competitive nature of a group called to do great things this season. If they lead despite this demanding schedule, as soon as they start to meet more affordable rivals they could open a gap and position themselves as clear leaders of an Eastern Conference that may have a clear unexpected dominator, thanks to DeMar DeRozan and his teammates.