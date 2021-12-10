12/10/2021 at 10:40 CET

.

Demaryius Thomas, former NFL player and winner of a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos, died Thursday at age 33 in Roswell (Georgia, USA).

“We are devastated and completely heartbroken by the sudden and tragic passing of Demaryius Thomas,” the Broncos said in a statement.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper said that according to Roswell police sources, the former player was found dead at his home. “The preliminary information is that his death came from a medical problem and our investigators have no reason to think otherwise,” said police spokesman Tim Lupo in an email collected by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

After highlighting In his college days with Georgia Tech, Thomas played from 2010 to 2018 as a wide receiver for the Broncos, with whom he won the 2015 Super Bowl season. by defeating the Carolina Panthers.

He shone in his time in the Broncos under the orders of the quarterback Peyton manning and was chosen four times for the Pro Bowl (the All-Star of the NFL). After his stint in the Broncos, Thomas also played for the Houston Texans and New York Jets before retiring in 2019..

The Broncos today described Thomas as “one of the best players in the history of this franchise” and said his footprint extended beyond the field because of his social involvement and his community work. “We have lost an incredible player and a special person“added the Broncos.

For his part, Manning said that “Thomas was a better person than a player even though he was a Hall of Fame player.” “That tells you what a good person he was. He treated my children as if they were his own,” he said before noting that he was “absolutely devastated” by the death of Thomas.

The NFL also mourned in a note “the tragic loss” of the former player and sent its condolences to his family and loved ones.