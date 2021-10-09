Demetrious Johnson in ONE Championship

Aljamain Sterling won the UFC 135-pound world title after Petr Yan landed an illegal knee on him in their fight in March and was unable to recover. So Demetrious Johnson was saying that those kinds of beatings should be legal. And interestingly, he was knocked out in a similar fashion to Adriano Moraes in April in a ONE Championship 125-pound title bout. Now, speaking with MMAMania.com, he defends his words and does not hide.

Demetrious Johnson defends his words

“I don’t think it was karma. I think if I hadn’t said anything to begin with, the same thing probably would have happened. The most important thing is that I am always very impartial.. I like Aljamain Sterling. I think he is a great athlete, I am a great fighter. When I sat there and watched that fight, I said, and he can probably answer for this too, any wrestling coach, when they pin you down or something like that, they’ll say: ‘You shouldn’t have been there in the first place’.

“So when I saw that fight, Aljamain Sterling is such a talented and skilled athlete. But it’s like, why would you put yourself there in the first place? He said, ‘I felt like I was in a safe place.’ If I were training him, I’d say, ‘Dog, we don’t trust you to be in a safe place. Get back on your feet, use guard, have great grip. Let’s get somewhere else ‘. Of course damned Petr Yan kneed him, right?

“All my talk comes from my coach. He has always said that. There are times in fights, like John Dodson, where they did the exact same thing. He was putting his hands on the ground the first time we fought and I couldn’t knee him in the face. And he did it on purpose. My coach said, ‘How is this even a fight? If a person puts their hands on the ground and stops the fight, it doesn’t make sense.

That’s why I said what I said. Aljamain Sterling was on his knees and was halting the progression of the fight. Petr Yan had to stop and think about the next shot he was going to take. That’s where it came from. That he says it was karma, I don’t believe in karma. I’m a good person, sorry … If he does it again, I’ll say the same thing again«.

