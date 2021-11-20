Demetrius Andrade delivered on his pre-fight promise to come up with a fighting style that would shock his opponent and everyone who chose to tune in for his latest adventure in the ring. The undefeated two-division WBO middleweight champion made quick work of Ireland’s Jason Quigley, scoring three knockouts en route to a second-round knockout. Quigley fell in the first round and twice in the second round, the latter of which resulted in the stoppage at 2:21 of the second round on Friday night from SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Neither fighter seemed willing to take the lead, and in the opening minute there were plenty of punches before Andrade fired a short burst. Quigley dodged most of the innings, responding seconds later with a straight right to the body.

Andrade was cut off by a right hand midway through the round, proving to be the wake-up call he needed. The defending champion followed with a right to the temple that sent Quigley to the mat with about a minute left in the round. Quigley beat the count, though he was now forced to weather the early storm that was expected – and has become characteristic – of Andrade, who has been known to start strong only to be late.

Quigley returned to the canvas in the second round, although he was fortunate to avoid a second knockdown when referee Arthur Mercante Jr. ruled the sequence was a slip. Andrade would take down the Irishman by reel, with Quigley forced to kneel in the back half of the round.

The fight was allowed to continue, although Andrade was eager to send the crowd home early. A subsequent flurry from the Providence-raised southpaw had Quigley (19-2, 14KOs) corner and go down for the third time, this time prompting an immediate stoppage.

Andrade improves to 31-0 (19KOs) with the victory, presenting the fifth successful defense of the WBO middleweight title he has held for more than three years. Friday’s outing produced a passionate turnout similar to his June 2019 win over Maciej Sulecki in his hometown of Providence. A good chunk of the Irish worshipers were on hand to support Quigley, though Andrade was not short of support overnight or in the New England region in general.