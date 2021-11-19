Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The SNHU Arena in Manchester, in the North American state of New Hampshire, is the venue for an evening organized by Matchroom tonight with no less than four World Cup matches at stake.

As a background fight, Demetrius Andrade (30-0, 18 KO) exposes his mean WBO world title against the Irishman Jason quigley (19-1, 14 KO). Both Andrade and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, complain bitterly about how avoided Providence is by other champions when it comes to unifying (and potential challengers, like Jaime Munguía), having to settle, something that for many others is more Enough, with defending his world title in fights without much media hype.

It will be his second ascent to the ring of the year after beating Liam Williams to the points, with the usual solvency and lack of spectacle, in the first half of the year, when Quigley beat Shane Mosley Jr. more closely to win a world opportunity. Except for a major surprise, Andrade’s triumph is expected without excessive problems, insisting on looking for opponents of universal stature in 2022.

The victory of Andrade is paid at € 1.08 per euro wagered, while that of Quigley at € 8.00, but there are also options to bet on multiple results of the fight, clicking on the title of the fight.

YOU CAN ALSO GET ON THE REST OF THE GALA BATTLES.

Here you have the possibilities of betting in our betting section. Luck!

The last minute loss of Ronny Ríos due to covid has clarified the outlook for the Uzbek Murodjon Akhmadaliev (9-0, 7 KO). The world silver and Olympic bronze before his move to rented boxing risks his IBF and WBA super bantamweight belts against a last-minute substitute, the Chilean Jose Velasquez (29-6-2, 19 KO). The champion is one of the boxers in the area who has best interpreted the transition from amateur to professional boxing, and, despite the fact that the Hispanic record is misleading given that his defeats are far back in time, he seems very favorite for the analysts looking to start 2022 in its current privileged state.

DO YOU WANT TO SEE THIS COMBAT FOR FREE ON DAZN? CLICK HERE. YOU HAVE ONE MONTH FREE TRIAL.

In flyweight, Julio Cesar Martinez (18-1, 14 KO) and McWilliams Arroyo (21-4, 16 KO) dispute the WBC flyweight world title, owned by the former. New Mexico-Puerto Rico war, in a lawsuit that had been suspended several times previously and that, despite the fact that the champion starts again as the most likely winner, has one more point of uncertainty than the two fights already analyzed. Arroyo is facing, perhaps, his last chance to be a world champion in paid boxing, something that has resisted him on several occasions. Both are good punchers for the division, they are one of those who do not save a blow, so it could be, as they say on the other side of the pond, the fight that steals the show from the main one.

Finally, the female fight of the night. Inside the tournament with all the champions to establish the undisputed queen of super lightweight, the American Kali reis (18-7-1, 5 KO), holder of the WBA belt, will face the Canadian Jessica Camara (8-2, 0 KO). At stake will also be the WBO crown of the category, currently vacant, and the right to play with Chantelle Cameron the four world titles of the category. Camara is a novice in fights of this nature, which a priori would give Reis an advantage to obtain that privilege.

The evening can be followed in Spain through DAZN from 2:00 am the next morning from Friday to Saturday.