Demi Lovato launches her own exclusive toy for women | Instagram

Through their networks, the singer Demi Lovato announced her new business venture: it is a toy in yellow, with which she intends to “eliminate the stigma of pleasure” and in fact, she herself described the device as “empowering”.

Everything seems to indicate that Demi Lovato herself wants to help you achieve the climax And that’s why the “Dancing with the Devil” singer has just released her own toy called “Demi Wand.”

In the widely shared photo on social media, Demi Lovato holds up the bright yellow device for all to see, complemented nicely by the diamond-studded crucifix earring they wear.

The 5.5-inch device and its eight vibration modes will cost any interested Lovatics $ 79.

Introducing the Demi Wand! “Lovato wrote from her Instagram account.

I wanted to create my own sex toy to remove the stigma of pleasure and take your relationship to the next level, “she added.

And, as she points out in the same publication, for her and as for millions of women around the world there is nothing more empowering than taking pleasure in your own hands.

The toy is a “labor in love” (no pun intended) of the association of Lovato with Bellesa Boutique, an online toy retailer.

The “Demi Wand” toy is being touted as the “first of its kind” due to the “cutting edge technology” of its “cute as hell” charging case, but that is not true.

Since a Google search revealed that Indigo Honey offers a similar toy, although at an even higher price of $ 124.

It should be noted that Demi Lovato is not the only celebrity present in the market for toys for the satisfaction of women, as it turns out that Gwyneth Paltrow previously founded the Goop brand, a wellness and lifestyle company for women.

In fact, several months ago, the company sparked a great controversy for selling scented candles to the reproductive parts of Gwyneth Paltrow.

Also, after the divorce between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, Paltrow decided to give her friend something to give her some time to enjoy herself: a vibrator from her Goop brand.

Without a doubt, for the fans of these two artists this has been great news, so we only need to contemplate the opinions regarding the new toys that the former Disney girl has launched.