In May of this year Demi Lovato surprised the world by revealing that she identifies as a non-binary person. Later, he surprised again when he revealed his passion for the UFO phenomenon, since that is what his Peackcok series, Unidentified with Demi Lovato, where he talks with his best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery and his sister Dallas Lovato.

Demi lovato was born in 1992, and in addition to his musical career, he has had a broad acting career, starting in Barney and his friends when I was a child; and later appeared in TV movies Camp Rock (2008) and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010), as well as the comic series Sonny with a chance (2009). She then had a cameo in Zoolander 2 – 23%, voiced Smurfette in Smurfs in the Lost Village – 38% and participated in the Netflix film Eurovision Song Contest: The Fire Saga Story – 42%.

Now this celebrity is once again drawing attention for a statement about aliens. In the new Facebook Watch show, Face to Face with Becky G, hosted by singer and actress Becky G. (Power Rangers – 44%), Lovato confessed that she has already had contact with extraterrestrial beings, although she clarifies that it was not like in ET the alien – 98%, and also said they would like to date one. These were his statements (via Consequence Sound):

I have contacted, it has not been like the ‘ET phone my home’ type, but I made contact by meditating and looking up and seeing things in the sky that were not there when I started meditating.

Becky G asked him if he would date an alien who met all the requirements to be her ideal partner, and this was the answer she got:

Yes, absolutely, I am so sick of humans! I’m so sick of humans and their human shit. I’m so sick of it! Bring me an alien!

This last sentence attracted attention because he previously said in an interview with Pedestrian that the term ‘alien’ was discriminatory and should be discontinued.

The existence of extraterrestrial life is one of the great unknowns of science, but some are still obsessed with the UFO phenomenon. In the case of Lovato, her “contact” with aliens after meditating shows that these beings have come to occupy, for many people, the place that angels or gods occupied in the past, due to current skepticism.

According to current science, it is very likely that extraterrestrial civilizations exist or have existed, since the universe is immense and very old, however, the possibility of making contact with them is very remote. The distance between our solar system and the nearest star is 4.2 light years, and since it is practically impossible for us to travel at that speed, the time it would take for an Earth spacecraft to reach the nearest system is centuries or millennia.

If the closest star had a planet inhabited by intelligent life, perhaps the contact would not seem so improbable, but as far as we know it is not the case, perhaps the star with a planet inhabited by intelligent life is 50 light years away, so it turns out much more difficult to imagine that we will make contact soon.