This 2021, Demi Lovato has been in the news for several reasons, the first is that she announced that she identifies as a non-binary person, an action applauded by members of the LGBTQ community and those who consider themselves her allies. Later, his Peackock series, Unidentified with Demi Lovato, has given us something to talk about, as it is a show where Demi and her sister Dallas Lovato, along with her friend Matthew Scott Montgomery, go in search of UFOs.

Now a statement Lovato made on the Facebook Watch show has drawn attention, Face to Face with Becky G, hosted by singer and actress Becky G. (Power Rangers – 44%), about giving a ghost concert. Previously, his statements about the term “alien” went viral, which he accused of being discriminatory towards beings from other planets, and asked to be called extraterrestrials.

Ghosts are spirits or souls of human beings that died and that manifest themselves in various ways; It is tradition that they appear with their human but transparent form, although they can also be identified by other phenomena such as poltergeists, when objects move, fall, blows are heard or even things levitate. Here you can read what Lovato said in an interview with Becky G:

I think it was a room full of ghosts. Easily confused. We were originally looking for UFOs and aliens … and then we came across this city called Vulture City, known for the ghosts that inhabit it. We put two of these (detector) machines in place and I decided to sing for them and they came out when I finished singing … I got a standing ovation from the ghosts.

With ghosts, in a similar way to what happens with aliens that visit Earth in UFOs, the scientific community generally agrees that they are nothing more than natural phenomena that are confused by whoever sees them, with supernatural beings or from other worlds . The existence of ghosts, however, is a widespread belief in most human cultures, even in the 21st century this belief continues to feed our primitive fears.

Proof of this can be seen in the large number of films and series on the subject. We have all the installments of the cinematographic universe of The Conjuring – 86%, the films El Espinazo del Diablo – 92% and The Scarlet Summit – 71%, both from Guillermo del Toro, Ghostbusters: The Legacy – 88% and the series The Curse of Hill House – 93% and The Curse of Bly Manor – 90%.

In that same interview, he said that he had contact with aliens, not physically, but through meditation. Given the circumstances in which the alleged contact occurred, it seems more reasonable to be skeptical about Lovato’s words, and to continue investigating the real possibility of making contact with beings from other worlds, or from other planes of existence:

I have contacted, it has not been like the ‘ET phone my home’ type, but I made contact by meditating and looking up and seeing things in the sky that were not there when I started meditating.

As far as aliens are concerned, there is no evidence that there is intelligent life on other planets, although many scientists agree that it is highly probable that there is (but the possibility of contact is very remote). Where we do have many examples of famous aliens is in fiction. There are several types, the invaders are very popular, such as the Martians from The War of the Worlds, by HG Wells, and the radio adaptation by Orson Welles, up to the most recent series War of the Worlds – 80%. There are also many friendly aliens, such as those from Close Encounters of the Third Kind – 96%, Paul – 71% and The Arrival – 94%, among others.

