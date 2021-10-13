The great question that has tormented and passionate millions of people for a long time (are we alone in the universe?) Remains unanswered, on the one hand the discoveries of planets in recent years suggest that the existence of life in others is very likely. planets, but we are far from having discovered intelligent life. Those who still believe that intelligent aliens could have visited Earth are usually fans of the “UFO phenomenon”, and one celebrity who is drawing attention to it is Demi Lovato, singer and performer.

Also read: Alien: The Eighth Passenger actor claims he had contact with … real aliens

Lovato is currently promoting her new series titled Unidentified with Demi Lovato, available on Peacock, where she seeks to discover the truth about the UFO phenomenon with her best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery and her sister Dallas Lovato. In an interview with Pedestrian (via Billboard), the way in which Demi referred to the word alien was striking, as she described it as a derogatory term for aliens:

… I think we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything. That’s why I like to call them aliens! So yeah, that’s a little detail. A little information I learned.

Also read: Guillermo del Toro recounts his experience when he saw a UFO

In English the word alien is also used for illegal immigrants, those people who live in a country but are not citizens of it. In Spanish alien is used to refer to aliens. Lovato continued:

I’ve also been a huge UFO fan for as long as I can remember, so on this show my two passions meet. How did this come to be? Well, I’ve believed my whole life too. And I just thought, you know, I’m in a position in my career right now where I’m dipping my toes in a lot of different waters. And this was the natural next step. I wanted to film everything that happens when I go to look for these UFOs so that my fans can join me.

Nobody can assure that we have not made contact with extraterrestrial civilizations, but many scientists remain skeptical of conspiracy theorists and UFO sightings. Although how can we be sure that they do not live hidden among us as in Men in Black – 92%? That would be a consolation, because it is much better to have good relationships with them, who have super advanced technology, instead of being invaded by them as occurs in films such as Independence Day – 60%, Battle Los Angeles – 35% or even Signs – 74%, where for some strange reason, aliens attacked naked and did not take advantage of the technology that had made them travel thousands or millions of light years through space.

UFO is the acronym for Unidentified Flying Object, and the sighting of a UFO does not mean that we are seeing an alien spacecraft; there are natural phenomena that can be confused with alien ships, and also with witches or demons. The subject is interesting to study, but once explored without fanaticism or preconceptions, it can be disappointing for believers like Lovato.

Don’t leave without reading: Former Pentagon high command confirms existence of alien ships and networks explode

The famous scientist and popularizer Carl Sagan confessed that in his youth he was passionate about the UFO phenomenon, but upon learning more he realized that most of the sightings had natural explanations unrelated to spaceships. That lack of evidence should not discourage us, we may not see the first contact in our life, but perhaps future generations, and future fans will have the opportunity.

While scientists (and fans of the UFO phenomenon) continue to investigate in the hope of having close contact with intelligent life from another planet, science fiction fans can continue to enjoy gripping stories about aliens, from the most sentimental like ET, The alien – 98%, even the most realistic and cerebral like Contact – 62% or The Arrival – 94%.