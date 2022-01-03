Demi Rose poses on video as a beautiful Chinese princess | Instagram

The British model who has conquered millions of Internet users thanks to her content on social networks, is the beautiful Demi Rose, who posed with a beautiful dress like a chinese princessWithout a doubt, he started this year with the best attitude of all.

Through a flirtatious video that she shared with us on her official Instagram account, it was shown in all its splendor, it seemed that it shone with the reflection of the light of the con thanks to the beautiful sunset that was behind it.

The yellow sequined dress she was wearing Demi RoseThey looked like the scales of a golden dragon, it had a pattern of a phoenix among clouds and colored ornaments on the bottom.

As for the top between its enormous charms and the mandarin collar of the dress a couple of beautiful flowers that looked like carnations or open lotus flowers with some green leaves.

Demi Rose possesses an exquisite figure that can be seen with any outfit | Instagram demirose

For the fans of this flirty British-born model born in the United Kingdom, seeing a close up that starts from her feet and gradually works her way up was truly one of the best images they have seen, especially to start this year.

The makeup she was using was something simple, however, this does not mean that it was not impressive, with a small detail in sky blue above her eyelids, black outlines and pink lips, this beauty looked spectacular.

Happy 2022. Sending many blessings. A year with one of my favorite numbers, “Demi Rose commented in a post.

Apparently in a publication of his feed on Instagram, this look was the one with which he said goodbye to 2021 and welcomed 2022, it also appears that he received the new year on the island Ibiza, Spain this is part of the archipelagos of the islands Balearics.

Ibiza is known internationally for the beauty of its beaches and the place, in addition to being recognized for the nightlife which attracts a large number of tourists, perhaps that is why on more than one occasion we have seen Demi Rose enjoy this beautiful place.

Eight hours ago, the model and businesswoman associated with Pretty Little Thing, with whom she launched an apparel collaboration, shared this video on her Instagram account through her stories.