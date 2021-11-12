Demi Rose dominates the internet with only a blouse and nothing below | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful and talented british model, Demi Rose, has always stood out for uploading photographs around the world, visiting the most beautiful cities and always honoring the tourist places she attends, this time modeling from The Angels, California.official

This is a photograph that he shared in his Instagram , an entertainment that conquered and dominated the Internet completely thanks to its incredible beauty while she wore only a black blouse nothing more underneath, accompanied by a skirt made of what appears to be leather or synthetic material.

You can get this set of clothes through the online store Pretty little thing, the company that has entrusted Rose to be its ambassador and has also done so that to this day it has become one of its main representatives.

In the first of the snapshots we can see how it is happening from the balcony of one of the hotels in which it is staying, with a beautiful face and of course that figure that has managed to win the hearts of Internet users with its different poses, for what the second of the images was also more than attractive for them.

There is no doubt that her entertainment has a great success and we can see this thanks to all the likes that she has managed to gather in just a few hours, reaching more than 220,000 and of course also gathering many comments where they congratulate her, make her compliments, compliments and of course her fellow models also came to support her, a close-knit community that is always there to help out.

Demi Rose modeling for her fans from Los Angeles, California.

During his visit to the United States, he has had the opportunity to see several very beautiful tourist sites, the one before this was “Las Nubes”, a site located right on top of some mountains in the middle of the desert, incredible and exciting landscapes that They could not go unnoticed by the beautiful girl.

But there is no doubt that Los Angeles is always a very good city to visit and to take out his tourist side, so there he has tried different foods, different entertainment and also found places that work perfectly for a photo shoot, such as this location.

