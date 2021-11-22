Demi Rose forgets the sarong and shows off Yanet García | Instagram

Forgetting the sarong! The beautiful Demi Rose once again spoiled her followers on social networks with a unique photograph, in which it seems that she has taken the style of the beautiful former weather girl Yanet Garcia.

The spectacular British model decided to take a day of relaxation and enjoy the pool but of course with nothing more than a tiny two-piece swimsuit in black with which she showed off her figure to the fullest.

Demi Rose She decided to show off her curvy figure in front of the cameras from behind to highlight one of her most famous attributes, which Yanet Garcia does, but Tyga’s beautiful ex did it sitting and turning towards the camera.

It may interest you: Aleida Núñez does not close her legs and is captured from the spa

Demi Rose Mawby did not require elaborate makeup or hairstyle to really look like a goddess in this photograph in which she only required a mat to perch on her. As a plus, the influencer also shared one more image of the same moment but lying down and facing, this so that this beautiful woman is captured in all its angles.

The British model was so wise with these two images that her fans took them up to share it on an official Instagram account in which words were not necessary to describe so much beauty.

ADMIRE DEMI’S BEAUTY HERE

Demi Rose forgets the sarong and shows off Yanet García. Photo: Instagram.

Demi is one of the darlings of social networks, thanks to which she has gained enormous popularity internationally, reaching corners of the world where she has not even imagined it.

Demi Rose She began her professional career at a very young age, her innate beauty immediately captured modeling agencies and later social networks. Many say that this is a “plastic” woman, but the famous woman has proven that she has always been really beautiful.

Due to her beauty and voluptuous curves, Demi has been compared to other big stars like Kim Kardashian and her sisters, Joselyn Cano and Anastasia Kvitko. However, the Instagram star definitely has a special charm.

Rose is very active in her social networks where she has millions of followers and frequently uploads content that they like to enjoy as soon as it uploads, so they are aware of her pages.

The famous, despite being a star, is a very shy woman, which is why she is rarely seen talking on her social networks and it is exactly her photographs and videos that reveal more about her to Internet users.