Demi Rose shows off her charms in embroidery and from the sheet | INSTAGRAM

For years the british model, Demi Rose, had been looking for a place to live that was not her homeland United Kingdom and while traveling around the planet she found a place that seemed perfect to find a place to stay, Ibiza, Spain, an island located in the Mediterranean where they now spend their days with their pets in a beautiful mansion.

In his beautiful home he has done many photographic sessions, taking advantage of the fact that it has very beautiful spaces inside it, large windows, a huge patio and of course several rooms where he spends his most comfortable personal moments.

On this occasion, his admirers were in charge of rescuing a Photography of Rose in which she appears posing from the comfort of the bed sheet from her room, while wearing a beautiful embroidered ensemble, an outfit that immediately raised the temperature of all who follow her.

In addition, photography also managed to attract new users who are just getting to know it, Internet users more than happy to have come to it and who since they know the idea of ​​the great quality that it handles in its work, Photo shoots awesome.

And in case you’re wondering what to do with it, Demi wants to have the largest number of followers on her social networks in order to continue collaborating with the most important brands in the world. fashion and fashion, his favorite job.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE COQUET PHOTO OF ROSE



Demi Roe made it clear that she enjoys sharing her most flirtatious and comfortable moments.

It is important to mention that thanks to popularity, he has also been traveling and getting to know different corners of the world, as with his recent appearance in the United States, visiting the state of California, where he also took the opportunity to take a few photos.

That is why the snapshot that we are addressing today is the most interesting for those who still did not know a little about the beautiful mansion of the young woman from the United Kingdom, practically her sanctuary and where she dedicates herself to enjoying her life and recording the sunsets prettiest you have ever seen.

Demi Rose has had to learn a little Spanish, in love with culture and language, she always shows great admiration and gratitude to all the people who are aware of her and who have supported her in her career.