Demi Rose shows off in the pool diamond swimsuit | Instagram

The coquette model Demi Rose undoubtedly blew it this time, because she wore one of her best and perhaps most expensive swimsuits with which she managed to leave more than one of her followers with their mouths open and also with a high temperature.

That’s right, once again the model british, Demi Rose, made fun of the c3nsura of the famous social network Instagram by sharing a photo with those who showed herself in one of her best swimsuits.

From Playa del Secreto, the 25-year-old model was seen extremely beautiful and enjoying a beautiful afternoon from the pool.

Of course, her publication soon became a sensation among Internet users who thanked Rose for letting them appreciate her figure, getting her publication to soon surpass 100,000 likes with just a few hours of being shared.

It should be noted that the British model Demi Rose has been in Mexico for more than a week and this time raised the temperature of Instagram by showing off her figure wearing a two-piece swimsuit that consisted only of delicate chains and diamonds.

As you can see, Demi Rose Mawby is, above all, a traveler and after spending months confined in the United Kingdom and Ibiza due to the coronavirus pandemic, she has traveled the world again.

He also resumes his activities after losing his two parents in 2019 and in fact in an interview, he said that facing the confinement immediately after the duel was a moment of much reflection.

Having to deal with my parents’ house and selling their things was a really sad time for me. I wanted to go travel, but I spent three months in London to face what had happened and it was a moment of reflection, “he declared.

It is worth mentioning that every year he travels to Mexico and has long planned to become a travel YouTuber.

At the end of 2019 he visited the exclusive Costa Careyes in Jalisco, however, now he returned to the paradisiacal destinations of the Riviera Maya and his 2021 tour already includes Tulum, Cobá and Mérida.

In another of her postcards, she left little to the imagination when posing in a pool and wore only shorts, a black swimsuit and a strappy skirt, and completed her outfit with a gold necklace, leather bracelets and hair accessories.