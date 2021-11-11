If anyone knows very well how to set social networks on fire with her impressive and tiny outfits, it is the British-born model: Demi Rose, who continually pampers her more than 18 million followers.

And it is that Rose has found the perfect formula to exploit her great beauty and stunning figure in sexy and fiery swimsuits or in any garment that has lace.

Related news

It should be noted that lace garments and transparencies have become the ideal for this end of the year, because despite the weather, they bring out the most sensual side of any woman.

The model knows how to exploit her most sensual side. Photo: IG / demirose

Therefore, the influencer has always been at the forefront, and despite those who have dared to point her out, she does not let that interfere with the burning images that she constantly shares.

Proof of them is that a couple of days ago the 26-year-old models appeared on their official Instagram account wearing a sensual and tiny black lace dress, which showed well-formed attributes.

The star has made it clear that lace is the thing today. Photo: IG / demirose

Immediately, the tight garment made his followers applaud his choice to wear the garment, which highlights his beauty and sensuality.

It is important to add that this is not the first time that the British woman has used transparencies or tight garments with some lace application, as it has become one of her ideal garments.

Transparencies have become fashionable. Photo: IG / demirose

Triumph in Only Fans

Since last May, the model made her debut on the adult content platform called Only Fans, and has become quite a sensation.

The triumph of the model has been thanks to her great way of posing in a very sensual way in front of the camera, while in others she can be seen sunbathing, while exposing her great and well-worked figure.

The Londoner is one of OnlyFans’ most requested stars. Photo: IG / demirose

Despite having a great beauty and a heart attack body, her fame came a few years ago, just when she was compared for her great physical resemblance to one of the stars of international level: Selena Gmez.

Demi Rose is mistaken for Selena Gmez

Since her childhood, former Disney star Selena Gmez has established herself as one of the greatest references in music and the big screen, in addition to her great beauty and style.

Selena is at the peak of her professional career. Photo: IG / selenagomez

However, it was in 2018 when some social media users confused Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend with the British model, as they assured that they could be sisters.

The two stars have some similar traits. Photo: IG / selenagomez / demirose

And the fact is that the faces of both stars are very similar, since some of their features are very similar, from the nose to the round face.

But not many were very comfortable with the comparisons, as many fans of the singer claimed that it was a lack of respect to compare them, because many of them, Rose is a bit vulgar.

Unlike Selena, Demi Rose has always been very open with the content she shares on her networks, while the actress has tried to maintain an impeccable image.

The two have wasted sensuality on social networks. Photo: IG / selenagomez / demirose

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE