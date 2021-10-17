Demi Rose wears a Marilyn Monroe-style swimsuit | .

Once again the flirty British-born model Demi Rose shared a publication where she appears wearing an impressive white swimsuit very much in the style of the famous model and actress. Marilyn monroe.

For a couple of years that the name of this beautiful model began to be popular, despite her short stature she has earned the affection and especially the admiration of millions, due to her tremendous curves that have hypnotized more than one.

We usually see Demi Rose Wearing slightly revealing clothes, the British model takes care of her content so that the account she has on her Onyl platform does not go unnoticed, something difficult to do since it is free, just like Ana Cheri’s.

22 hours ago this beauty ex-girlfriend of rapper Tyga, who in turn was a partner of Kim Kardashian’s younger sister, businesswoman Kylie Jenner, shared this content and already has almost 400 thousand red hearts.

Demi Rose wears a Marilyn Monroe-style swimsuit | Instagram demirose

The design of the two-piece swimsuit she is wearing is out of the ordinary, in terms of the type of outfits and beach suits she usually wears, since it is not tiny, it immediately reminds us of one of the most iconic photos of Marilyn Monroe.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

Demi Rose She has stood out on social networks, especially on Instagram, since her flirty posts tend to be a bit risque, always taking care not to show something inappropriate.

This, which is her most recent publication, consists of four photographs in total, in all of them she appears flirtatiously sitting on a bunk with light green cushions.

Each of the images is similar to the previous one, the only thing that seems to vary a bit is the position of her beautiful face, in the last two photos who was in charge of capturing her beauty moved a little to take a different angle and vary a bit.

One of the nicknames that Demi Rose Mawby has is “La Chaparrita de Fuego” since she measures 1.57 centimeters and has tremendous curves.

In addition to being a model, she has also ventured into the world of fashion as a businesswoman, launching a line of varied clothing with the Pretty Little Thing brand, with whom she has worked for a long time posing her clothes.