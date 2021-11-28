Demi Rose with only hearts in her charms from the desert | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful british model, Demi Rose, has had the opportunity to participate in various photographic sessions and sometimes some are much more attractive than others, one of her visits to the desert found that thanks to the temperature she only needed to cover the most important thing to take the photos.

This time we will address a piece of entertainment that has been considered one of the favorites of Rose’s admirers of all time, an image in which we can see her on some rocks using only the lower part of a mini swimsuit black and in her charms two little hearts and nothing else, although she was also wearing what appears to be a totally open robe.

The photo has more than 670,000 likes and its fans do not stop admiring it, the comments are pure love, users who are dedicated to enjoying its beauty and congratulating it for this type of images so incredible, a job that she has polished through the years.

The photographs were taken by Danny de Santos, a well-known photographer from the UK who has one of the most interesting Instagram accounts for photography and modeling lovers.

This young photographer has worked with Demi Rose on several occasions and with many other models of international stature, demonstrating his incredible experience and of course it is his excellent talent to capture images where the natural beauty of both the models and the sites is highlighted by him and also combined with the elements. created by man.

Demi Rose models for the best photographers and her fans enjoy every image.

Demi Rose also shared that she is back in Ibiza, Spain, the party island where she is now enjoying the company of her pets at her mansion.

He was making a bonfire to spend some warm moments inside his home, since in that place it is already a little cold and I take the opportunity to spend a moment of relaxation with his kittens, caress them and show them off on his official social networks.

Finally, she showed us that she received some flowers as a gift, a detail that fascinates her and that always makes her very happy, she was also appreciating the landscapes that she has of her house and of course the sunset that she cannot miss.