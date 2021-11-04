

Phil Murphy, Governor of New Jersey.

Photo: Mandel Ngan / . / .

With 90% of the votes cast for governor of New Jersey already counted, Democrat Phil Murphy regained ground and was on track for reelection (50.2%), while Republican Jack Ciattarelli fell to a close second (49%) .

The difference between the two was less than 30,000 votes, highlighted CNN, a network that projected Murphy’s triumph, saying that the governor “narrowly survived to a race closer than expected that lasted well beyond Election Day. “

Ciattarelli has not admitted defeat. “With candidates separated by a fraction of one percent from 2.4 million ballots cast, it is irresponsible for the media to make this call (Murphy’s win) when the New Jersey Secretary of State doesn’t even know how many ballots remain to be counted. “Was the last comment last night on Twitter from his spokeswoman Stami Williams.

The Challenger Ciattarelli surprisingly led narrowly (49.78%) the counts Tuesday night, despite the fact that polls gave the re-election of Democrat Murphy, who had 49.48% of the vote, with 88% of the vote, reported The New York Times, the main newspaper of the country. In that state, no governor has been reelected in the last 40 years.

Yesterday morning Ciattarelli held an advantage of just 1,200 votes in the race. At the time, there was a statistical tie and about 700,000 early and mail votes yet to be counted, NorthJersey.com noted. Billionaire Murphy has been a great ally of immigrants, promoting, among other benefits, access to driver’s licenses.

Only two governorships were at stake in Tuesday’s elections: New Jersey and Virginia, where the Republican’s triumph surprised Glenn Youngkin (50.9%), a businessman with no political experience facing former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe (48.4%). The result was considered a setback for President Joe Biden, who last week visited the region to support McAuliffe, followed days later by Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Murphy prevails in New Jersey, avoiding a second major Democratic loss,” The New York Times headlined this morning. Harris was in that state in early October with Murphy and on Friday in Virginia, where he asked to vote for McAuliffe, making clear reference to the impact that this would have on upcoming legislative elections in 2022 and presidential elections in 2024.

Since the summer, both Biden and his vice president Harris have faced a slump in voter approval.