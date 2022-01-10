

The congresswoman has symptoms and is recovering at home, the statement said.

The New York representative for the Republican Party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, announced this Sunday that she tested positive for COVID-19 And she is recovering at home, a contagion that comes after receiving criticism for being seen without a mask at a party in Florida in late 2021.

“The congresswoman received a positive test result for COVID-19. She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home, “reads part of the statement, which states that she received her booster shot in the fall, and encourages citizens to receive the third dose, as well as the CDC guidelines.

The positive result of Ocasio-Cortez occurs after images of the representative without a mask emerged on December 30 at a party while she was on vacation in Miami, which circulated on social networks and generated criticism.

Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals she has Covid – days after being snapped partying maskless in Miami. https://t.co/PiKFAsSdsD – Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) January 9, 2022

This situation led the Republican Governor of Florida, Ron De Santis, to highlight the situation with a message on Twitter in which, under an ironic tone, he welcomed the state.

“Welcome to Florida, AOC! We hope you are enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to the leadership of Ron De Santis.“Said the tweet from the governor’s social media team.

To the sarcasm of the tweet, Ocasio-Cortez responded the next day stating: “Hasn’t Governor DeSantis been inexplicably missing for about two weeks? If you are around, I would be happy to greet you. Your social media team seems to have been posting old photos for weeks. In the meantime, maybe you could help with the organization. People are quite receptive here. “

Hasn’t Gov. DeSantis been inexplicably missing for like 2 weeks? If he’s around, I would be happy to say hello. His social media team seems to have been posting old photos for weeks. In the meantime, perhaps I could help with local organizing. Folks are quite receptive here 🙂 https://t.co/LmmqT8eLDh— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

The announcement of the congresswoman’s contagion comes as the Omicron variant continues to spread in the United States, and especially in New York, which on Friday reached its maximum number of daily cases since the pandemic began with 90,132 and 11,843 hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, the state of Florida reached a maximum number of daily cases on Friday with 76,887, according to CDC figures, and 4.5 million infections since the pandemic began. In addition, there has been an increase in hospitalizations of more than 365% in the last two weeks.

Many cities and states are opting to reopen massive COVID-19 vaccination centers that had closed in recent months due to the explosion of cases unleashed by the Omicron variant.

