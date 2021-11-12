

The last two payments of the Child Tax Credit this year will be made on November 15 and December 15.

Shortly after taking office, Joe Biden signed into law the $ 1.9 billion American Rescue Plan, which would be the third and final stimulus package aimed at combating the COVID-19 crisis to be passed.

Thanks to this law, For tax season 2021, the Child Tax Credit was temporarily increased from $ 2,000 to $ 3,000 for each dependent child ages 6 to 17, and $ 2,000 to $ 3,600 for children ages 5 and under.

Unlike in previous years, up to half of that money could be delivered through monthly checks of $ 250 or $ 300 dollars that began to be sent monthly to families between July and December.

It should be noted that these monthly Child Tax Credit advances are about to come to an end, as the last two payments will be made on November 15 and December 15. Nevertheless, Democratic leaders in Congress are working to extend the benefit through 2022.

Democrats in the House and Senate are currently debating a $ 1.75 billion reconciliation bill, which would extend the $ 3,000 and $ 3,600 child tax credits for another year.

The president had been pushing to extend the benefit through 2025. However, that idea fizzled when Democrats cut the bill’s overall bill from more than $ 3 billion to $ 1.75 billion last month, due to pressure from its older members. moderate.

If signed into law, the White House says monthly payments of $ 250 and $ 300 would go out monthly in 2022.. In total, it would benefit 35 million households, or 90% of those with children.

The eligibility requirements would be the same as the 2021 expanded child tax credit. That is, it would cover single taxpayers whose gross income is less than $ 75,000 per year and couples filing jointly and earning up to $ 150,000.

