

Senator Ben Ray Luján was in charge of presenting the bill in the Upper House.

LOS ANGELES – Several Democratic senators promoted this Friday a new bill that aims to prevent the violation of human rights at the US borders and create mechanisms that help ensure the security of those areas.

Senator Ben Ray Luján, who presented the bill in the Upper House, stressed in a joint statement that it is necessary to increase accountability at the US border and help prevent possible abuses such as those investigated in Del Rio, Texas. , when about 13,000 Haitians crossed the border seeking asylum last September.

“Border communities know their communities better, and it is about time that these communities were part of the conversation about border politics,” he stressed.

The project, baptized Border Accountability, Oversight and Community Participation Act, seeks to establish a commission within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) made up of representatives from the northern and southern border states to develop and evaluate border policies and improve the security of these regions.

It would also establish the DHS Office of the Ombudsman, dedicated to investigating complaints, identifying systemic problems, and providing recommendations to improve border and immigration activities.

Additionally, lawmakers seek the law to provide tools to train and educate Border Patrol officers and agents on the legal use of force, de-escalation tactics and the history and ethics of the asylum law, among other topics.

The use of body cameras by Border Patrol agents would be mandatory.

In this regard, Senator Bob Menéndez said that treating migrants and asylum seekers with the dignity and respect they deserve are part of the responsibilities of defending the US borders.

For his part, Senator Alex Padilla argued that it is necessary to approve this project because it will establish measures to reduce and prevent abuses of power.

Senators Cory Booker and Martin Heinrich also support the project, the statement noted.

Last September, a similar bill received the go-ahead from the House of Representatives. The plan was promoted among others by Congresswoman Verónica Escobar, who represents a border area of ​​Texas.

