11/11/2021 at 08:37 CET

David Page

The objective was to make a new show of force. And yesterday was the fifth time that the organizers succeeded by far. The movement #WantRunner, organized around the Valencian Association of Entrepreneurs (AVE), concentrated on Wednesday in Madrid to more than 1,300 businessmen from all over Spain in defense of the Mediterranean Railway Corridor and to achieve its execution without further delay or delay 25 years after the project startedr.

The promoters again managed to get muscle and show the mobilization of civil society and business in favor of an infrastructure that they consider key to boost the Spanish economy and to establish a new model of mesh transport network, not only radial with Madrid as the epicenter. The thousand long businessmen clamored again – this time from Madrid itself – to build a circular and comprehensively interconnected Spain, without zero kilometers.

Among the thousand long accredited businessmen the shouts of “I want Corredor & rdquor; they were cheered intermittently both inside and outside the auditorium of the Municipal Conference Center in the capital. That was the vindictive mood of those present after five years making noise and the clear intention to continue doing so. “We are not going to stop until the infrastructure is here & rdquor ;, indicated the organizers.

Mediterranean arc

Under the slogan “Spain is losing the train & rdquor; and with the shipping company Vicente Boluda, president of AVE, as master of ceremonies, the very large business cohort had authentic totems of the Spanish business class and especially of the companies with the greatest presence in the Mediterranean arc.

To maintain the pressure and demand on the Government to accelerate the works and meet the (increasingly difficult) objective of having the Corridor operational by 2025, among those present were renowned executives such as Juan Roig (Mercadona), Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri (CaixaBank) Fernando Roig (Pamesa), Adolfo Utor (Balearia), Jorge Garcia Carrion (J. García Carrión), Eduardo Baamonde (Cajamar), Carlos Barrasa (BP Spain), Hector Colonques (Porcelanosa), Agustin Gregori (Grefusa), Julia Lopez (American Express), Antonio Arias placeholder image (Vectalia), Pedro Lopez (Chocolates Valor), Francisco Martínez-Cosentino (Cosentino), Javier Moll (Editorial Prensa Ibérica, editor of EL PERIÓDICO DE CATALUNYA) or Javier Godó (Godó Group).

“It is not a problem of one political party or another. We have already been seven presidents of the Government and the Corridor is not done & rdquor ;, declared Juan Roig, president of Mercadona, one of the stars of the day even without having a central intervention in the event. As a sign that political color is not a crucial issue in the vindication of infrastructure, among those present giving support were both the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, the socialist Ximo Puig, and the president of the Region of Murcia, the popular Fernando Lopez Miras.

Roig, center of attention

Juan Roig was once again the center of many groups, the most followed by photographers and one of the voices of those who sit a chair in the #Quierocorredor movement. “If we want a Spain that is supportive and in which everyone has the same chance of having a healthy economy & rdquor ;, underlined the president of Mercadona in statements to the press,“ having a circular Spain is very important & rdquor ;. “It seems very good to us that Madrid is connected to 22 cities, but there are many other cities such as Alicante, Murcia, Valencia & mldr; that we are not communicated & rdquor ;.

“The Quiero Corredor movement has been structured very well, we have to replicate it in other activities. For civil society to mobilize is the only way to put important issues for the country on the public agenda & rdquor ;, underlined José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, president of CaixaBank, who has maintained his support for the Corredor business support initiative since its inception. “We are extremely lucky that for the first time a crisis can be overcome with an economic transformation. [gracias a los fondos europeos]. And it is in this transformative framework that we must always talk about the Mediterranean Corridor & rdquor ;.

The demands of the act had the explicit support of national and regional business associations throughout Spain The event was attended by the president of CEOE, Antonio Garamendi; of the President of the Chamber of Spain, Jose Luis Bonet; and also, among many other regional representations, of the presidents of the Catalan Foment del Treball, Josep Sánchez-Llibre, and the Madrid-based CEIM, Miguel Garrido.

“All infrastructures are key for a country. The development of infrastructures must be present in the objectives of Spain, especially now with the arrival of European funds”, stressed Antonio Garamendi. The CEOE president claimed the need to advance in the construction of the Mediterranean Corridor to boost the country’s competitiveness, but he also took the opportunity to claim the Atlantic Corridor, the improvement of the Extremadura railway connection or the expansion of the Barcelona-El Prat airport. “All infrastructures are important. And you have to be demanding” with the Government to develop them.