The ‘haters’ or habitual haters have achieved what seemed unthinkable, that the entire political class of Dénia unites … against them. Fed up with the insults received, especially on private Facebook pages, The five groups with representation (PSPV-PSOE, Gent de Dénia, PP, Compromís and Ciudadanos) have issued a statement of rejection.

And all for the comments made on pages of this social network where, and before eight and nine thousand members (Dénia has 44,000 inhabitants), had dedicated themselves to insulting the socialist mayor, Vicent Grimalt and other councilors of the PSOE and Compromís whom They accused of bowing to the “pancatalanista” interests.

The “humiliations and false accusations”, explain sources of the corporation, were taking place while a live video of the actor was broadcast, promoted by the City Council from the castle of the town where all the spokesmen of the municipal groups intervened for the first time in an act of celebration for the Valencian Community.

In the joint statement, the 21 councilors of Dénia indicate that they agreed, after the Board of Spokespersons had been informed of the events, to meet the comments on Facebook. In this statement they recall that “the institutional commemorative act of October 9 has been, precisely this year, a call to harmony, tolerance and respect. The participation of all municipal groups in this event, in which each one expressed their feelings regarding the Valencian and Valencian festival, has been tangible proof that all sensibilities have a place in our day and in any other “.

Then all the political representatives they assume as “inadmissible, and much less in our current democratic society, of law, justice and freedoms, enriched with the lessons learned from the months of the pandemic”, what they call “incitement to hatred, disqualifications, false accusations and contempt with crude words towards the ways of thinking, feeling or speaking of any person”.

“The excuse of freedom of expression”

In this regard, they point out that “as representatives of the entire citizenry of Dénia, also diverse, but equally tolerant and respectful, We do not admit that social networks are used to injure anyone, with the excuse of freedom of expression. “

They also advance the possibility of suing the authors of these comments: “We will condemn and denounce, with the tools that the Law puts at our disposal, these samples of irrationality that incite hatred and political and ideological persecution “.

But, knowing that that measure may not be enough, They “invite” the residents of Dénia “to reject this type of comments, to censor and denounce them and not to give coverage, neither with the participation nor with the passivity, to groups, pages or profiles in social networks whose sole objective is to spread intolerance “.

