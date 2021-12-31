In the 1960s, Liverpool would see the birth of one of the most important bands in the world, which would become a key piece in the history of rock and that, despite being together for about ten years, have remained in force until the present. But the race of the Beatles As a band, it would go far beyond the music itself, they would also be an ambitious commercial product in other markets, such as toy stores and even movies.

Outside the fictions inspired by the musical successes of the group led by John Lennon as Yesterday – 80% Danny Boyle and Across the Universe – 53% Julie Taymor, the Liverpool quartet ventured into starring in and even directing their own films. For some, their passage through the cinema would seem somewhat insignificant, however, they would also earn a place in the taste of a few others who appreciated the extravagant and surrealist vision of the young musicians.

From A Hard Day’s Night – 99%, where we see the adventures of John, Paul, George and Ringo as rock stars, Magical Mystery Tour – 58%, a surreal experience directed by themselves, to the animated film with psychedelic touches The Yellow Submarine – 96% earned a place among the press, the general audience of the time and, of course, the fans of the band. But they would not undertake this trip blindly, by their side they had someone important who supported them during their passage through this little-explored industry.

Your support would be Denis O’Dell, a film producer with an interesting career in the industry. The professional relationship between O’Deall and the Beatles would officially start with A Hard Day’s Night, directed by Richard Lester in 1964, where he served as associate producer. His closeness with the members would reach such a degree that he managed to convince Lennon to star How i won the war by Richard Lester in 1967, a tape about World War II. During the filming of this film Lennon would compose a large part of “Strawberry Fields Forever”.

The sad news is that this dear friend and partner of the band in the world of cinema, died yesterday afternoon at 98 years of age at his home located in San José, Cabo de Gata, in Spain. According to Variety reports, it has been described that his departure was due to natural causes. It is important to mention that, although his name has stood out more for his work with the popular rock band, O’Deall had an important career before and after.

Among his most significant titles are Heaven’s Gate – 57% by Michael Cimino, The Offense by Sidney Lumet, and Robin and maria starring Sean Connery and Audrey Hepburn. In addition, in 2013 he obtained the highest distinction of the Cinema of the Almería Short Film Festival: the Almería Tierra Award, becoming one of the most important film producers in Spain. It is worth mentioning that Denis O’Dell was also involved in the productions of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade – 88% and Exodus: Gods and Kings – 27%, which were filmed in Almería, where he would be their host.

Finally, the producer has left a legacy with the tapes he produced, but also within his family there are some members who are still involved in the film, television and streaming industry, such as his grandson Denis Pedregosa who produced the Netflix film The Practitioner, and also had credits in some episodes of Black Mirror – 80%.

