One of the most common characteristics among cult classics is that they fail to succeed at the box office, that was the case with Blade Runner – 90%, which was neither unanimously applauded by critics nor attracted many people to movie theaters. But once a film has established itself as a cult classic and has enough fans, Hollywood will look to exploit that popularity, and that’s how Blade Runner 2049 came about – 88%.

The detail with this late sequel is that it had a talented director, Denis Villeneuve, who was a fan of the first film and also had the privilege of creative freedom, so he delivered a film of 2 hours and 44 minutes in length. , parsimonious and dark, trying to be faithful to the original work but with a certain dose of novelty. In the end critics praised Villeneuve’s work but fans of Blade runner they weren’t enough to save her from box office failure.

With a budget of between US $ 150 and US $ 185 million, Blade Runner 2049 It was only able to raise US $ 259 million worldwide, and as is well known, for a film to be a box office success it must raise more than double its budget. This failure could seriously affect Villeneuve’s career, but it did not, and that surprises him greatly, as he stated in a recent interview with the podcast. Happy sad confused (via Slash Film):

The miracle of ‘Blade Runner 2049’ for me is this: I’m still making movies and you’re still talking to me. I knew when I made this movie I flirted with disaster. I put myself in massive artistic danger. That was walking, as Christopher Nolan once told me … walking on holy ground. It’s true. It was a sacrilege what I did. They told me, ‘Don’t do that.’ Just the fact that I’m still here making movies, for me … at least I wasn’t kicked out of the filmmaking community. It was a dangerous game.

Although Blade Runner 2049 failed at the box office, Villeneuve had the opportunity to continue working on major projects, and perhaps the biggest of his career is Duna – 80%, an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel that will hit theaters in Mexico in a few weeks, and which has already been reviewed by critics with very good results. By majority consensus, this is a good movie that does the sci-fi classic justice.

With Dune already released in some countries, we have been able to verify that there is a public eager to see the film out there. In the countries where it has already been released it has been a success, and it is expected that it will have a good collection at the local box office (United States and Canada) as well, a reason to celebrate for the fans, since economic success is the only way to That a blockbuster gets the green light for a sequel, although in the context of the pandemic the audience it has on the HBO Max streaming platform will also play a very important role.

Dune An attempt was made to film shortly after its publication by Chilean filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky, but the project was so ambitious and unrealistic that no studio wanted to fund it, according to the documentary Jodorowsky’s Dune – 98%, in many ways it was a film ahead of its time and whose duration was close to that of a season of a series. Then Hollywood carried out the adaptation with David Lynch in charge of the project, but it resulted in a total failure, and we did not see another attempt other than that of a Sci Fi miniseries.

For the first time in a long time it looks like fans of Herbert’s book will have a decent adaptation of Dune, with a stellar cast and a director who has proven to be a huge fan of the original work, as well as a talented sci-fi artist.

