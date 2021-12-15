Once again we will meet an alien species from the hand of director Denis Villeneuve. Not satisfied with having to prepare the second part of Duna – 75% and producing the spin-off series on the Bene Gesserit, the filmmaker is already preparing a new science fiction film based on yet another classic of the genre in literature. It is an adaptation of Appointment with Branch, by the acclaimed Arthur C. Clarke.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Denis Villeneuve has signed on to direct a film by Appointment with Rama, the work of the famous science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke. The novel, which was published in 1973, is the story of a group of astronauts who intercept a mysterious spacecraft that has entered the solar system and who try to discover its mysteries by realizing that it is extraterrestrial technology.

The premise sounds precisely at the height of the director, who has become famous for his work in that genre. In particular, it sounds quite similar to The Arrival – 94%, acclaimed film that he directed and with Amy Adams as an expert in linguistics who must learn to communicate with the aliens who have arrived on the planet in gigantic spaceships in different parts of the Earth. We will have to see how he turns it around this time.

As you well know, Villeneuve surprised the public this year with Dune. The film is the adaptation of the novel of the same name by Frank Herbert. It is the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), who must survive an elaborate plot to destroy his family after they are tasked with ruling the planet of Arrakis, the only one where the species can be found, a substance that allows interplanetary flight.

In the case of Clarke’s work, this is not the first adaptation. Perhaps the best-known film based on one of his books is the iconic 2001: A Space Odyssey – 96%, which was directed by Stanley Kubrick and is considered one of the best films in the history of the medium. Appointment with Rama is, in turn, considered one of the most remarkable stories of the already revered career of the writer, so it is possible to imagine why they wanted someone special for their passage to the cinema.

This was said about the collaboration by the presidents of Alcon Entertainment, producer with the rights to the text:

This is one of the smartest fiction works in the genre, it asks many questions and also raises many answers and it is timely work for our times. It fits perfectly with the sensibilities of our friend and collaborator Denis and specifically with his love and passion for science fiction.

There is no word yet on the possible cast for Appointment with Rama. As for Villeneuve’s schedule, the director is expected to start the second part of Duna – 75% in fall 2022 as its premiere is scheduled for 2023, so we may have to wait a long time for it to begin embarking on yet another space mission that involves creating an entire universe from scratch once again. If anyone can, it sure is him.

