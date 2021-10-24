When we think of film directors who stand out today, Denis Villeneuve and Christopher Nolan are the names that tend to be on everyone’s lips, but it’s cooler when we see these directors talk about their colleagues the way any fan would. . Precisely, the best part about famous directors giving interviews is when they prove to be huge fans of other famous directors: Quentin Tarantino gets excited when talking about maestro Sergio Leone, Martin Scorsese often explains what makes Steven Spielberg so special, and now we have the director of Dune speaking of the director of The Origin.

In preparation for his new film, Duna – 75%, which has already hit theaters and on HBO Max this weekend, Villeneuve spoke about the debate between movies that arrive in a traditional way and those that do so through streaming. Obviously, the filmmaker falls on the side of the cinematic experience and even mentions every time that the audience may want to see their new movie on the biggest screen possible to have the best experience. However, he admitted to having seen a lot of content on the different streaming platforms on the market, particularly on Criterion Channel, during the time the cinemas were closed.

During his time on the CinemaBlend podcast ReelBlend, he confessed that he loves streaming because it allows him to revisit “the memory of cinema,” according to the information collected by Collider. But when he referred to the movie experience, the conversation turned to the side of Christopher Nolan and Tenet – 83%, the blockbuster that debuted in 2020 when few countries had returned to work a little more than in the time before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although it didn’t raise as much as it could have done a year earlier, Tenet, which reportedly cost between $ 200 million to $ 250 million, still raised a total of $ 363 million, which is a figure that very few titles have reached now that there are more movie theaters available to watch movies anywhere. Place of the world. The pressure of the director influenced his project to see the light before the rest of the films, but it was enough to show that, perhaps, the right director can bring audiences back.

The filmmaker explained that every Nolan movie is an experience that deserves to be seen in theaters and would not be appreciated in the same way if viewed from home. In addition, during the same interview he was full of praise and stated that for him Tenet is a masterpiece of the Briton who is also known for being the director of the successful and well-received trilogy The Dark Knight.

I was impressed with Tenet, I think it is a masterpiece. I think it’s a movie that is an incredible cinematic achievement. I think it’s a very complex movie, I had a lot of fun, I watched it several times and each time it was wonderful and I think Christopher Nolan’s level of mastery is unmatched. He is by far one of the best working filmmakers in the world today because people don’t realize the visual level of his cinematic mastery, it’s insane.

Every time Chris puts a movie on screen, I have to [verla en la pantalla grande]. Of course, I saw Tenet in theaters. You can’t watch a Nolan movie at home, I mean, that doesn’t make any sense. First you have to receive the full impact of a Nolan movie in a theater. It’s really fascinating to watch him evolve from movie to movie and always pushing the boundaries, technically and narratively, and always reinventing himself. For me, it is deeply inspiring to see that teacher in action.

At the moment it is known that Christopher Nolan is working on a movie about the creation of the atomic bomb that will star Cillian Murphy in the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man who developed the nuclear weapon.

