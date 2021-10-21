Duna – 73% arrives opens tomorrow in theaters and fans are eager to see the work of Denis Villeneuve, a filmmaker who has become a great icon of today. Film specialists who have already had the opportunity to see the film have declared that it is the lightest and most pop work of Villeneuve, the story of the hero (although it certainly is not) that has already been seen over and over again. However, the director was aware of the tone of his film from the beginning and mentions this in a new interview for IndieWire.

The novel that Dune is inspired by is not a very complicated text, but it should not be recommended to someone looking to get started in the fascinating reading of science fiction. Denis Villeneuve knows that the book could be adapted in a more adult way, with a tone similar to that observed in The Arrival – 94% or Blade Runner 2049 – 88%, however, the director wanted to make his film something that all families could enjoy and that would avoid repeating the failure of his previous project at the box office:

I wanted to make sure that 13 or 14 year olds had fun watching the movie. When I read the book, pictures appeared and I wanted to please that teenager inside of me. From the beginning I agreed to make a film for children under 13 years old, [en] the way the story is told and the rhythm. I wanted this movie to be my best pop movie. And I say it with great joy. It was no compromise for me. Making a dark version of Dune that would appease only hardcore fans would have been easier. Making the film accessible was the great challenge, while still having deep roots in the novel.

The mere mention of that nonexistent dark version of Dune It could make the most passionate fans of the novels curious. The new adaptation is a mature sci-fi adventure but departs from those gloomy tones seen in previous films of VilleneuveHow would it have been Dune of 2021 with the style that has always characterized the filmmaker? We will never seem to know, or maybe the tone will change in the sequel (if the first one succeeds).

During the same interview, Villeneuve spoke about the traits of its protagonist, Paul, the heir of the noble house Atreides who is crossed and almost overcome by a destiny of danger and greatness that he never imagined, forever surrounded by sand and mystical powers on the desert planet Arrakis. Denis He was delighted with the work of Timothée Chalamet and already considers him one of the most outstanding performers of his generation; this Thursday 21 we will be able to enjoy his performance and that of the rest of the cast in cinemas and HBO Max. Here are the other statements of the filmmaker:

Paul is a lonely boy. His only friends are his teachers. And he grew up in an adult world. This is probably why dreaming of a girl from another planet is so attractive to him. Timothée is very masculine. But yeah, it was perfect for Paul [debido a] that powerful hypersensitivity and fluidity within him. Paul Atreides brings a kind of balance between both genders. Of course, the figure of the father is important, but for me, at the heart is the mother-child relationship and seeing a man possessed by a strange feminine power. That is the element that I tried to enhance with the voice of Hans’s score. [Zimmer]. And Timothée embodies that beautifully, a bit like David Bowie. I love him, he is free.

