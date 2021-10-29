Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve intends to shoot a third “Dune” film, which would be based on the second volume of the science fiction novel series written by Frank Herbert.

The Canadian director advanced his idea in an interview published by Entertainment Weekly magazine, just two days after Warner Bros. studio and production company Legendary confirmed that there will be a second part of the first feature film, released this fall.

“Not that I want to do a franchise, but this is ‘Dune’ and ‘Dune’ is a great story. To do it honor, I think it would take at least three movies. That would be my dream, “he explained.

The director’s proposal is, at least, to complete the narrative arc of the protagonist Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet in ‘Dune: Part One’.

Villeneuve has enough material to continue this story on the big screen, as the saga originally written by Herbert consists of six novels, to which must be added a handful of publications produced by his son, Brian Patrick Herbert, and the science fiction author Kevin J. Anderson.

The possibility of a sequel to ‘Dune’ was something that was expected, since the recently released film only narrates half of Herbert’s first novel.

However, the third movie would be based on the second book, ‘Dune: Messiah’.

Until now, the continuation of the first feature film had not been officially confirmed and some voices in Hollywood feared that it would not happen due to the high budget of “Dune” and the difficulties of the studios to make profitable their “blockbusters” during the pandemic.

With a budget of about $ 165 million (not counting advertising costs), ‘Dune’ has so far grossed $ 223 million in theaters around the world.

In addition to Chamalet, the first feature film has a spectacular cast that includes Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Óscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård and Charlotte Rampling.

The story of ‘Dune’ follows Paul Atreides, a member of the family in charge of the exploitation of Arrakis, the only planet that allows access to a very precious asset.

The Harkonen, who previously controlled the planet, plan to regain power and Atreides flees into the desert, where he will face myriad dangers.