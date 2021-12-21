For critics and specialists, Denis Villeneuve is the director of the moment, probably of the year. Although he has been working in the industry for years, it was Duna – 75% which finally managed to attract attention largely because no one believed that a good adaptation of Frank Herbert’s work was possible. The film is considered one of the best titles of 2021, and is expected to go far during awards season, even if it is science fiction. For years now, the creator has shown a talent for balancing a well-written script with the technology necessary to bring his stories to life, and this gift is already giving him the attention he deserves.

Variety just confirmed that the director of The Woman Who Sang – 92% will receive the Harold Lloyd Award from the Advanced Imaging Society during the next edition of the Lumiere Awards to be delivered on February 1. Suzanne Lloyd, President of Harold Lloyd Entertainment revealed the reasons for this decision:

In his more than 200 films, Harold Lloyd was passionate about using his creative equipment and the latest technology to empower his narrative in the service of the entertainment of his millions of fans.

He encouraged the innovative and creative directors who followed him. I know Harold would just be delighted if Denis Villeneuve is our pick for 2022.

These qualities that Lloyd mentions are what many believe will serve to win him an Oscar for Best Director very soon and within a genre that some consider minor or easily despised by the great annual accolades.

Directors such as James Cameron, Chloé Zhao and Guillermo del Toro recognized in the work of Dune the best evidence that could be had on the future of the cinema in an uncertain and chaotic year. Although 2021 was a better year for the industry, there is still a lot of fear about how films are consumed by an audience that is afraid of attending commercial theaters and now prefers to wait for streaming services. However, the promise that Dune It was meant to be seen on the big screen, it was real and more than a whim.

The film’s box office performance was good, and many who saw it on HBO Max regretted not seeing it in the cinema or on IMAX. Hence, the production company made the decision to release it again for a couple of weeks in that format. The success of the film has already ensured a second part that will be released at the end of 2023 for which Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya will return in their respective roles. It is, by all accounts, a great step for the director, who has spent years shaping his vision within science fiction with titles such as The Arrival – 94% and Blade Runner 2049 – 88%, which divided the public a lot, because the fans adored it but the box office was not good at all.

Jim chabin, president of the Advanced Imaging Society stated:

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune was an invaluable reminder this year that nothing replaces the magic of seeing a great movie on the big screen. His mastery of bringing out the best in artists and technology during an incredibly challenging time resulted in inspiring and impressive work that touched millions of fans around the world.

Maybe Dune popularize Denis Villeneuve, but he has been working in film for quite some time and has always found a way to approach genres. In addition to this sci-fi stage, which may well be extended to Enemy – 75%, although with less cutting-edge technology and more philosophy, the director also worked on Sicario: Tierra de Nadie – 94% and Intrigue – 81%, the latter being a great example of what you can achieve at a narrative level with few elements to create a mystery to solve, following the clichés of the genre while turning them around. Villeneuve has several projects on his list. In addition to the second part of Dune, it was recently confirmed that it will adapt another great science fiction novel, now by Arthur C. Clarke, called Rendezvous With Rama.

