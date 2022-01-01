A few days ago the death of Jean-Marc Vallée was confirmed. The director is known for his work in El Club de los Deshuciados – 94% and the Big Little Lies series – 92%, starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz, one of the most awarded of that year. Vallée did receive recognition throughout his career, but many fans and critics still expected his best work. His departure was definitely unexpected and immediately caused a reaction in the industry, where colleagues and friends spoke out about his life, his talent and his vision of the world.

Denis Villeneuve, director of Duna – 75% joined the lamentations in a special way. The creator admits that he was not one of Vallée’s closest presences, but as Canadian natives and directors trying to break the Hollywood schemes, they always had a good relationship marked by healthy competition and mutual admiration. To talk about it, Villeneuve wrote an elegy that was published in The Hollywood Reporter:

Jean-Marc Vallée loved the truth. So I must start by making things clear. I am not Jean-Marc Vallée’s best friend. We were competitive brothers fighting for the care of our mother: the Holy Province of Quebec. Jean-Marc said that he was older than me and that I should respect him. He was fitter than me. He was sexier than me. He knew everything about music. He was a prince. He was a rock star. It was so Jean-Marc! He loved and admired him deeply. I don’t know what he really thought about me. I honestly think I was the annoying little brother who wanted to play with his toys.

The director of The Arrival – 94% remember Vallée’s personality, the same that he reflected in his work:

He was kind, loving, warm, but he could also be stormy.

He was caring and passionate.

He was honest, authentic, truthful, and incredibly generous. He was a nostalgic man and an ultra modern artist. It was solid as a mountain, but extremely sensitive. He was a complex figure to say the least.

Villeneuve acknowledges that when Vallée became famous he also became a guide for other directors in Quebec. The director remembers endless talks on all possible topics and meetings where creators felt the freedom to be themselves and learn about this type of art.

Above all, he remembers Vallée as a rebel who was drawn to the stories of other rebels, and in Hollywood the greatest rebellion was telling honest stories with emotional power:

It was untamed. He never followed the Hollywood rules. Hollywood had to follow its own way of doing things. It was a much-needed draft of fresh air in a sometimes lethargic cinematic landscape. He was a man without concessions. He aimed at the emotional truth and authenticity of life.

For Villeneuve, the clarity with which he showed his characters in suffering, vulnerable but at the same time with a palpable strength, was possible thanks to the fact that Jean-Marc Vallée loved those moments of human bewilderment:

Jean-Marc loved humanity where it hurts the most, focusing on that hidden inner focal point of pain, shame and sadness. He embraced our wounds, our weaknesses, our darker sides without judgment, but with infinite empathy. He loved humanity, not seeking its redemption or evolution, but embracing its condition. Specifically, he was deeply moved by the tortured soul, the desertion, the outcasts. Those who carry the cross of being different in societies where being different is still a plague.

Villeneuve recognizes the genius of the director and that he always found beauty in small moments where these lonely characters, abandoned by society and in constant pain, found an almost magical rest, a sensation that viewers could also experience. To end the text, comment:

With Jean-Marc everything was about love, faith, music, passion and the unbearable loneliness of beings. He was a genius at heart and his heart was a supernova.

