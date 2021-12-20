Telemundo

Denisse Novoa, better known as La Pantera, showed off her statuesque figure and excellent physical condition in a video uploaded to her Instagram account, where it is clear that – despite fulfilling her dream of succeeding in acting – she has not put aside your demanding exercise routine for even a second.

The video shows the former Exatlon United States participant performing a brief but intense sequence of leg, arm and abdominal exercises. “I have a CHALLENGE for you! Duet this reel and see if you can do this combo! PS .. it’s not easy Hahaha ”, he wrote, calling his more than 250 thousand followers to take up the challenge.

“Tremendous athlete, I admire you dear, my Exatlon champion”, “What is this? Did you go crazy? ”,“ I got tired of just seeing you ”, and“ I already tried and it’s not that easy ”, were some of the comments left by his loyal Instagram audience.

The 27-year-old Mexican was in charge of encouraging those who wrote to her and invited them to dare to try.

In another publication, she made a slightly easier request to her followers: Tell her in which character they would like to see her. This, because everything indicates her acting career is taking off, and she is happy to be part of the cast of the next Telemundo series “La Mujer de mi Vida”, where she will play Jeni.

“It’s enough that I don’t upload a selfie, so there you go in character. Excited to be back doing what I love and bringing a character to life. Comment that in what type of character / series would you like to see me, I read you, “she wrote enthusiastically.

Her followers filled her with flattering comments. “From your experience in Exatlon it would make a good detective role or a seductive spy. You already have beauty ”,“ Beauty, whatever role you do is perfect for you, beauty with beautiful eyes ”,“ You are beautiful Denisse, beautiful eyes and you have a slender, slim figure with beautiful curves. You are also very talented, believe me that if you wanted me I would marry without thinking about it Pantera, a lot of success in your future ”, they wrote to him.

The series where the athlete will participate, will star Iván Sánchez, Angélica Celaya, Mauricio Islas and Catherine Siachoque, and will be broadcast during 2022.

According to information provided by Telemundo through a statement on its official website, the story centers on Ricardo Oribe (Iván Sánchez), a physically unattractive man, but who is a successful businessman, dedicated to his family and in love of his beautiful wife Daniela (Angélica Celaya), a young aspiring actress.

Ricardo’s life takes a turn when his best friend Emilio (Mauricio Islas) betrays him and tries to kill him to take over his company and the family he never had. Despite being considered dead by his family and friends, Ricardo is still alive, but suffers from amnesia.

There is little left to be able to see La Pantera again on the Telemundo screen, but this time not facing sports competitions in Exatlon United States, but fulfilling her dream of being an actress.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories

window.addEventListener( 'load', function() { setTimeout( function() { s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s) }, 7000 ); } );

}(window, document,'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq('init', '136673921827814'); fbq('track', 'PageView');