Those who know Denisse Novoa know that the “Pantera” loves the beach, and does not miss an opportunity to show off her slim figure in a bikini.

And with only a couple of days until the end of 2021, the former contestant of the fifth season of EXATLON United States showed off her anatomy to make a confession.

Denisse Novoa posted a beautiful photograph on her Instagram, in which she was seen wearing a two-piece swimsuit and in her comment about her beach tastes, she compared herself to a lizard.

“I could live in a bikini and in the sea, but with shade 😂 I tell you that I love the sea but I don’t like to be like a lizard under the sun,” said the woman from Veracruz, who wore sunglasses in her photo. “I always need my little hat hahaha.”

And following that style that she has to connect with her audience, the “Pantera” Novoa left a question to her fans to find out if she is the only one who opts for these types of measures under the sun.

What kind of person are you? Those that lie in the sun to burn 🦎 or those that have an umbrella ⛱ next to them? ”, The Mexican questioned.

Denisse’s loyal followers did not take long to react with all kinds of messages in which they not only praised the beauty of the athlete but also spoke to her about other kinds of things that can burn in life.

“What a sexy body you have, beautiful”, “Mamacita, what beautiful legs”, “precious doll with beautiful eyes”, and “😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍the sun… burns😍😍😍😍 Love too… ❤️❤️❤️ ❤️❤️❤️❤️congratulations… ❤️❤️❤️Pantera ”, were some of the comments the athlete received.

A few months ago the Veracruz woman made another confession about her general tastes in life, highlighting that she is above all a consummate athlete and not much a party girl.

“I confess that I am almost always in exercise clothes 😂 so you know … it is more likely that I will accept a trip to do any type of exercise than to go out to party or something like that,” said Pantera. “🤣 What kind of clothes do you wear the most? Check out my stories to tell you about the brand I’m using in this post! @prumattfit. #pantera #panteranovoa #workout #miami ”.

Tell us if you share some of the likes of Denisse Novoa on the beach or if you are one of those who prefers to tan directly in the sun.

