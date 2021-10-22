Telemundo Denisse Novoa

“La Pantera” Denisse Novoa, contestant of the third and fifth seasons of Exatlon United States, is always interacting with her Instagram followers, revealing experiences and details of her life, and asking questions to get the opinion of her admirers. He recently posted a funny photo riding an electric bike that reminded him of an old love: motorcycles.

“Fun fact: when I was little I took motocross classes, but right now when I grow up I have too much respect for them, because I have had people close to me who have had very ugly accidents,” he revealed.

The athlete said that she saw the electric bicycle on the street and asked the owner to lend it to her for a photo. “Do you like motorcycles?” He asked his more than 250,000 followers.

The 25-year-old Mexican has been in charge of showing her love for sports and sharing her adventures. In another recent publication, she confessed that she almost always chooses to wear sportswear, and hinted at advice for anyone who dares to ask her out.

“I confess that I am almost always in exercise clothes, so you know… it is more likely that I will accept a trip to do any type of exercise, than to go out to party or something like that. What kind of clothes do you use the most? ”, He pointed out, accompanying the publication with a set of photos where he is seen posing in a red two-piece outfit that highlights his beautiful blue eyes.

“Beautiful and Strong”, “In photos 1 and 5 you love”, “My favorite panther. One and a thousand times I will come to you ”, were some of the flattering messages that his followers left him, completing more than 13 thousand likes.

And if the competition were about extreme poses, without a doubt La Pantera would win. During his stay in Puerto Rico he published a photo where he is practically seen levitating on some rocks, all thanks to the strength of his arms.

“Most people want normal photos… sitting, standing, normal… that’s where I am… those stones hurt horrible hahaha don’t be fooled… my hands were suffering in those photos I had to put some shoes down because the stones were super sharp ”, revealed the athlete, showing off her full body muscles.

Denisse Novoa, was a semifinalist of the third season of Exatlón United States, and in the fifth season she returned for the rematch, integrating the Contendientes team. Unfortunately for all of her fans, she was kicked out of the competition.

Exatlón United States, is a program broadcast by Telemundo, charged with adrenaline, which seeks to find the participant with the strongest physical and mental abilities through a series of obstacle courses, extreme living conditions and total isolation from the rest of the world.

