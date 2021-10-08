Denisse Novoa / Instagram Denisse Novoa

It is no secret to anyone that Denisse Novoa is an attractive woman, who delights her thousands of followers on social networks, who do not stop closely monitoring all the movements that the former EXATLON contestant shares with them.

But this time the so-called “Pantera Novoa” impressed his fans, on account of a set of photographs that he posted on his Instagram account, where he not only gave an image of a powerful athlete, but also took that sensuality to a very high level. that characterizes it.

Denisse published a mini photo album, where she was dressed in an “outfit” in red, consisting of a tight lycra and a top from the Prumattfit brand, which has striking outfits that you can look at and purchase through the following link.

And it is that with her images, the high-performance athlete brought out her feline charm, in a very natural way and displayed her attributes, which immediately earned her all kinds of compliments and affectionate messages from those who admire her so much.

But beyond the outfit that Denisse wore, who in passing showed off her voluminous hair, the former contestant on the fifth season of the Telemundo reality show took advantage of her “post” to make a very honest confession, which more than one did not expect.

“I confess that I am almost always in exercise clothes 😂 so you know … it is more likely that I accept a trip to do any type of exercise than to go out to party or something like that,” Denisse said in her comment, leaving for the floor the wishes of those who dreamed of going on a blowout with the Mexican or enjoying a bit of the crazy life in a night out.

The Veracruz, who is currently trying to make her acting career come true, knocking on many doors, questioned her followers about the clothes that everyone prefers and did not miss the opportunity to promote all the beauties of costumes that Prumattfit offers.

“🤣 What kind of clothes do you wear the most? Check out my stories to tell you about the brand I’m using in this post! @prumattfit. #pantera #panteranovoa #workout #miami ”, added the“ Pantera ”.

