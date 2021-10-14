10/14/2021 at 9:28 AM CEST

Kasper Hjulmand’s Denmark continues to make history in European team football. After achieving some creditable semifinals in the last Euro 2020, giving up only in overtime against England, the team has won the ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup in a big way: eight victories in eight games, with 27 goals in favor (an average of 3.4 per game) and none against.

The Danes, who only succumbed to those of Gareth Southgate, not without controversy, in the semifinals of the Eurocup, son one of the teams that play the best football in all of Europe: their dynamism, commitment to control and determination in the areas make them one of the teams to take into account in the next World Cup event.

0 – Denmark, qualified for the World Cup 2022, are yet to concede a goal in these qualifiers (27 scored), a record for an European team after eight games in World Cup / EURO qualifiers history. Demonstration. # WC2022 pic.twitter.com/7v8XpS3PAJ – OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 13, 2021

Denmark defeated Austria by the minimum (1-0) with a goal from Joakim Mæhle and sealed their ticket with two days remaining. In the Nordic group, names such as those of Kasper Schmeichel, Simon Kjaer, Daniel Wass, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Damsgaard or Kasper Dolberg, who completed a brilliant Eurocup despite what happened to their great star, Christian eriksen.

Denmark and the illusion of the World Cup

The Danes were on the verge of repeating the feat of Sweden 1992 and winning the second European Championship in their history. Only hosts England, who played practically all of their matches at Wembley Stadium, kept them from completing a dream that was twisted with the collapse of captain Christian Eriksen in the premiere against Finland.

Those of Kasper Hjulmand will face their fifth participation in a World Cup after previously doing it in the editions of 1986, 1998, 2002, 2010 and 2018, where their highest historical classification has been the quarterfinals, achieved in France 1998.